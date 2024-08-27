Post set to run, walk for the Fallen

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A runner gives a 'thumbs-up' during the Run/Walk for the Fallen 5K, Sept 9....... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A runner gives a 'thumbs-up' during the Run/Walk for the Fallen 5K, Sept 9. Participants ran to pay homage to South Carolinians who lost their lives due to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the events that followed. see less | View Image Page

By Fort Jackson Public Affairs



Fort Jackson is set to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country with a 5K Run/Walk this Saturday morning.



For the past 14 years, Fort Jackson has hosted an annual 5K Run/Walk for the Fallen to raise awareness for wounded veterans, build support for the Families of those killed in combat, and to aid the healing process for those Americans whose lives have been affected by the terrorist events of Sept. 11, 2001 and the Global War on Terrorism.



“The Run/Walk for the Fallen is important because it’s a remembrance event,” said Marilynn Bailey, Army Community Services specialist, after last year’s run. “We don’t ever want to forget those that have given their life for our country and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”



Soldiers will run with names of fallen service members on their running bibs to remember their sacrifices.



“The run is open to the entire Fort Jackson community and the surrounding Midlands areas,” Bailey said Sept. 3.



Registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. with a ceremony opening up the event beginning at 7:30 a.m. Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander will meet with Gold Star families before the event and will provide comments beginning at 7:45 a.m.

The run will start promptly at 8 a.m. with Hood leading a formation of Soldiers. Civilian runners will depart a few minutes after the Soldiers leave.



Refreshments will be available to runners at the completion of the event.

“Everyone should come out to honor our fallen heroes and the surviving families of South Carolina,” Bailey said. “Everyone will have an opportunity to honor any fallen hero. We will have bibs available for participants to write the name of their fallen her as well.”