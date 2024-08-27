Building Research Partnerships Across the Traumatic Brain Injury Community – the Defense Intrepid Network at the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) personnel, take part of the opening...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) personnel, take part of the opening plenary session of the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), Aug. 26, 2024. MHSRS is an annual event where military medical professionals, researchers, and industry experts gather to discuss and advance medical research focused on the unique healthcare needs of military personnel. (DOD photo by Brianna Davis) see less | View Image Page

The Defense Intrepid Network (DIN) for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Brain Health participated in the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Kissimmee, Fla. As the Military Health System’s (MHS) premier medical scientific event, MHSRS addresses the specific medical needs of warfighters, covering combat casualty care, operational medicine, infectious diseases and global health engagement. The symposium serves as a vital platform for presenting military-specific research and disseminating innovative, evidence-based practices across the MHS. This year’s event brought together over 4,200 attendees, underscoring its role in advancing military medical research and practice.

During this year’s MHSRS, the DIN* researchers showcased a significant body of work, contributing to 22 posters and seven oral presentations.

“The DIN capitalizes on the interaction between researchers, clinical staff and patient representatives to ensure that the developed work is informed, relevant and meaningful to service members’ and veterans’ rehabilitation, military readiness and quality of life. The participation of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) and the DIN at MHSRS is vital to ensure ongoing alignment with Defense Health Agency (DHA) and MHS priorities and to share research discoveries that may improve care for individuals with a history of TBI and their families,” said Dr. Treven Pickett, the Department Chief of Research at the NICoE.

The DIN research initiatives are closely aligned with both the DoD Warfighter Brain Health Research Strategy and the DHA TBI Strategic Plan. Among the numerous studies presented by the DIN during the symposium was research led by principal investigator Dr. Ping-Hong Yeh from NICoE on Network-based Statistic and Connectome-based Predictive Modeling for Structural Connectome and Neurobehavioral Relationships in Military Service Members with Mild TBI. This study aims to explore the potential of aberrant brain white matter as a distinguishing factor between mild TBI (mTBI) and psychological disorders. By employing the network-based statistic, the research seeks to identify aberrant structural connectivity in service members who have experienced a remote mTBI and discusses future directions for enhancing predictive modeling through advanced statistical methods.

The NICoE’s Dr. Rujirutana Srikanchana led an oral presentation on Prediction of Clinically Significant Improvement during the NICoE IOP using Machine Learning. This research aims to evaluate the potential of machine learning algorithms to predict clinically significant patient improvement during the NICoE’s four-week Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). The study is a retrospective analysis of data collected from active-duty service members attending the NICoE IOP for persistent symptoms related to TBI and psychological health conditions, such as posttraumatic stress, depression, anxiety, post-concussion symptoms and sleep disturbances. The study suggests that machine learning algorithms could provide valuable insights and additional information for clinical decision-making and hopes to inform improvements for the NICoE’s IOP.

The Intrepid Spirit Center at Eglin Air Force Base was represented by music therapists Meire Palmer and Rebecca Vaudreuil from Creative Forces, and their co-author Dr. Angus Scrimgeour. They presented their research at the MHSRS poster session on how Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service Members with TBI demonstrate enhanced music skill acquisition through ongoing music therapy treatment. This presentation was part of a broader discussion on warfighter brain health and the latest advancements in optimizing and sustaining cognitive performance.

Another presentation was from the NICoE’s Dr. Kerry Rosen on a study titled Comparing Performance of a Dynamic Balance Task with a Visually Complex Environment Using a Virtual- or Augmented-Reality System. The research evaluates the movement strategies and performance of service members who experience dizziness and imbalance after mTBI. The study compares these factors during a dynamic balance task using both the Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment (CAREN) and augmented reality (AR) systems. The goal is to assess whether AR systems, which are more affordable and portable, could serve as a viable alternative to the CAREN. This would make the technology more accessible to clinicians, addressing the cost and space challenges associated with virtual systems.



The 2024 MHSRS provided the DIN with a crucial platform to maintain alignment with DHA and MHS priorities. It also provided an avenue to engage with researchers, clinical staff and patient representatives. This engagement is necessary to further develop work that is informed, relevant and impactful for the rehabilitation, military readiness and quality of life of service members and veterans.