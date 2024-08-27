Uplift Your Voice and Be Heard: NNSY Launches Annual DEOCS Sept. 8 Through 30

Photo By Marisa Berkey | Each year, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) launches its annual Defense Organizational...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Berkey | Each year, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) launches its annual Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS), allowing the workforce to share their experiences and feedback on what’s needed to make America’s Shipyard the best it can be. The confidential survey allows each employee to share their views on the organizational climate of the shipyard, and assesses 19 protective and risk factors that can affect an organization’s climate and ability to achieve its mission such as equal opportunity, safety and sexual assault prevention and response. The 2024 survey launches September 8 through 30 and all employees are invited to participate and lift their voices on what the shipyard needs to get after to improve the overall culture and how we as a team achieve the mission in servicing our Nation’s fleet. see less | View Image Page

Each year, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) launches its annual Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS), allowing the workforce to share their experiences and feedback on what’s needed to make America’s Shipyard the best it can be. The confidential survey allows each employee to share their views on the organizational climate of the shipyard, and assesses 19 protective and risk factors that can affect an organization’s climate and ability to achieve its mission such as equal opportunity, safety and sexual assault prevention and response.



Since the 2023 survey launched last September and results were compiled, the shipyard has been hard at work to improve in focus areas noted by the workforce. “Thanks to your active participation in the DEOCS, we've achieved significant improvements across our shipyard. Leadership has taken your feedback to heart,” said Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (Code 1103) Director Tarane Parker. “We’ve enhanced our engagement efforts through initiatives such as Gemba Walks, increased social events, and more open lines of communication. These steps have not only fostered a stronger sense of community but have also empowered more of you to speak up and address issues proactively. We are particularly proud to see that more employees are using their voices without fear of reprisal, ensuring a more inclusive and collaborative work environment for everyone. Your willingness to share your thoughts and concerns has been instrumental in driving these positive changes.”



The 2024 survey launches September 8 through 30 and all employees are invited to participate and lift their voices on what the shipyard needs to get after to improve the overall culture and how we as a team achieve the mission in servicing our Nation’s fleet. Administered by the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) and NNSY’s Command Resilience Team (CRT), the survey is conducted electronically, with the link to the survey codes provided to the workforce by each department’s DEOCS point of contact at the time of launch. The survey can be taken on any electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. In addition, DEOCS representatives will be available across the shipyard with tablets as well to assist those interested in participating in the survey.



DEOCS is completely confidential and results will be available soon following its completion date, allowing teams to conduct focus groups and determine the next step forward in the process for change. “In order to be successful, we have to be able to share our input and be able to grow in the way we do business. This survey helps us identify our strengths and weakness and be able to make those changes where they are needed,” said Parker. “Each year, we see some great turnout for the survey and it’s thanks to our workforce for their continued dedication and commitment to making our workplace better each day. I look forward to us keeping up the momentum as we strive for even greater success together.”



Employees are highly encouraged to participate in order to provide the shipyard with a thorough assessment of the issues that need to be addressed. With DEOCS, they have the power to provide feedback to leadership that can help shape the path forward. “We want to make positive change and ensure we’re working towards building a better culture for our workforce, and that comes from every level,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “Each of you provides valuable insight on what we must work on. We want you to feel absolutely seen and heard and we’ll be using the survey to help us reach that next step in our journey together. This is a great opportunity to tell us what’s on your mind and know that you’ll be heard.”