Marine Corps Recruiting Expands Efforts to Palau with the Help of Koa Moana 24

Photo By Cpl. Daniel Childs | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victoria Luna, an administrative specialist with Combat...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Daniel Childs | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Victoria Luna, an administrative specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses with the local community for a photo during a local night market as part of exercise Koa Moana 24, at Koror, Palau, Aug. 24, 2024. Marines from Koa Moana 24 assisted recruiters from Recruiting Station San Diego, 12th Marine Corps District Headquarters, in expanding their presence in Palau During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Childs) see less | View Image Page

KOROR, Palau – Koa Moana 24 supported Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s return to the Republic of Palau after several years of absence. As part of efforts to enhance Marine Corps recruiting in the Second Island Chain, Maj. Shannon Gross, commanding officer of Marine Corps Recruiting Station San Diego, and Staff Sgt. Jesse Benavente, station commander of Recruiting Sub-Station Guam, visited Palau. This visit marked a significant step in expanding the Marine Corps’ recruiting presence across the Pacific, given the absence of a permanent recruiting station in Palau.



"Expanding our recruiting footprint to Palau, and eventually to the Federated States of Micronesia, is vital in ensuring the Marine Corps remains steadfast in finding the Corps’ next influential leaders,” said Gross, a native of Palm Bay, Florida. "Our visit is a testament to the Marine Corps’ commitment to seeking out the best and brightest, no matter the distance required to travel.”



Koa Moana 24, an annual theater security cooperation exercise aimed at strengthening ties between the U.S. and Pacific Island nations, played a crucial role in the success of this recruiting initiative. By organizing events with local high schools, the community college, and community relations activities prior to their arrival, the recruiters were able to engage with potential recruits while also gaining a deeper understanding of the community and culture they aim to impact and reach.



"Koa Moana 24 not only assisted in our presence here but also provided the manpower and support we needed at each event to make meaningful connections with the Palauan community," added Benavente, a native of Mangilao, Guam. "We reached young individuals interested in challenging themselves and serving for something greater."



Lt. Col. Brian McCarthy, commanding officer of Koa Moana 24, recognized the importance of supporting recruiting efforts. "Finding the most qualified individuals who seek the opportunity and challenge the Marine Corps offers is existential to sustaining our Service. Deliberately reaching out to Palau and the FSM is a reminder of the United States’ commitment to this region while also bolstering our ranks with exceptional young men and women. Our reputation as “The few and the proud” proceeded us, and our Marines’ presence showcased our inherent diversity and how the title "Marine" is attainable.”



Throughout their visit, the recruiters emphasized the opportunities available in the Marine Corps, focusing on leadership development, educational benefits, and the chance to serve in one of the world’s elite winning forces. They also underscored the importance of cultural understanding and the unique perspectives that recruits from Palau could bring to the Corps.



“As a native of Guam, I deeply understand island life and can connect with fellow Pacific Islanders,” said Benavente. “I want them to know that the Marine Corps has given me opportunities I might not have had if I had stayed in Guam. Being a Marine is truly unparalleled.”



A recent success story is Pvt. Hisley Hesus, from Ngesaol Village, Koror, Palau, the latest Palauan to join the Marine Corps. After graduating from Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego on Aug. 23, 2024, Hesus earned his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor, demonstrating the resilience and capability of Palauans, even through the rigorous challenges of training.



As the visit concluded, the recruiters expressed optimism about the potential recruits they met, and the relationships built during their time in Palau. "This visit symbolizes a new chapter in our relationship with Palau," said Gross. "As we look toward the future, we are eager to welcome more Palauans into our ranks and continue building upon the strong partnership between the U.S. and the Republic of Palau."



The efforts of Recruiting Station San Diego and Recruiting Sub-Station Guam, supported by Koa Moana 24, are expected to have a lasting impact on the region as the Marine Corps expands its reach across the Pacific.