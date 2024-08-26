San Diego Native Supports Military Exercise NORTHERN VIKING in Iceland

KEFLAVÍK AIR BASE, Iceland - Builder 3rd Class Hania Germannguyen joins servicemembers from six countries at U.S.-led Exercise NORTHERN VIKING 2024 (NV24) in Keflavik, Iceland, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3, 2024.

As a native of San Diego, California, Germannguyen is a graduate of Grossmont High School and mother still resides in the area.



Germannguyen is currently a U.S. Navy Seabee assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 where he assists with construction jobs that deal with concrete, masonry, carpentry and roofing. While in Iceland, Germannguyen completed airfield damage training by helping his unit repair damaged concrete on Keflavik Air Base.



At NV24, Germannguyen was part of exercise activities with U.S. Marines and servicemembers from Denmark, France, Iceland, Norway, and Poland as well as components of Standing NATO Maritime Group One and Allied Maritime Command.



“To participate in a really big exercise…especially with the history that it has, it feels great to be a part of it,” said Germannguyen. “When it comes to working with the Marines and their construction, we are very connected and aligned with our ways of work and when it comes to repairing craters [in concrete] and such, we’re very much on the same page.”



NV24 will strengthen interoperability among NATO Allies through a variety of contingency situations including humanitarian crisis response caused by a simulated volcanic eruption and other training opportunities to further enhance safety and sustainment operations, expeditionary and construction capabilities, medical responses, and search and rescue, as well as humanitarian assistance.



Through NV24, the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations are better prepared to execute in a multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap, a vital shipping hub for commerce between North America and Europe.



Participation in multinational exercises such as NV24 enhances professional relationships and improves overall coordination for the U.S. with Allied militaries during times of crisis. It also allows U.S. servicemembers the ability to experience new cultures and visit a foreign country.



While in Iceland, Germannguyen mentioned his love for the outdoors and seeing nature in action.



“This is my first time being in Iceland, seeing how beautiful it is for landscape and the people out here are great despite the cold,” said Germann “I’m an outdoorsy person. To basically see a volcano erupting in the distance, I never thought I would see that in person.”



Northern Viking is a biennial exercise that has been held since 1982 and is based on the provisions of the 1951 Defense Agreement between Iceland and the United States.



U.S. European Command directed and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-led, NV24 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet planned and executed Joint and Coalition live exercise. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allies, in order to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa.

