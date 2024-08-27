All-New Wingspan Magazine

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) released its new interactive magazine title Wingspan. The magazine highlights news and stories of the command and its employees.



According to the commanding officer of FRCSW, CAPT Luis "Rick" Rivera, the magazine highlights the hard work, dedication and camaraderie of FRCSW's team of artisans, engineers, support personnel, and active duty military.



"To have a publication, that is designed to showcase the amazing efforts put forth on a daily basis, is not only good but I believe it is essential", Rivera said in his foreword. "All of you work hard to meet our mission. It is time now to show everyone how successful FRCSW employees have been in supporting the warfighter."



The magazine can be accessed via different routes - one for NMCI friendly link and one for the public. Below is the link for each respective channel.



NMCI - https://tinyurl.com/4w7n63e5

Public Domain - https://tinyurl.com/3ymb7hbw



Enjoy reading!

