Appreciate differences, value individuals, respect across all lines

The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a Cross-Cultural Mentoring event, Aug. 20 focused on understanding generational differences and impacts on mentorship. More than 700 individuals attended the virtual session, which was streamed on Microsoft Teams to a diverse Department of the Air Force audience.



"This session highlights how multiple generations with diverse perspectives differ," said KrisRyan Borsil, event facilitator, and the Affirmative Employment Program Manager, 412th Test Wing, Edwards AFB, Calif. "Some bring a wealth of wisdom and institutional knowledge, while others contribute fresh ideas and technology expertise."



The 89,000 strong AFMC workforce is comprised of five generational demographics: Silent Generation (born prior to 1946); Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964); Generation X (born 1965-1980); Millennials (born 1981-1996); and Generation Z (born 1997-2012).



Like previous mentoring workshops, the aim is to understand diversity's effects and encourage conversations to gain perspective.



The virtual event titled, "The Generational Mosaic: Piecing together the Puzzle of Experience," kicked-off with a short course on advantages and challenges of a multi-generational workforce led by Dr. Kimberly Dickman, Assistant Professor, Center for Character and Leadership Development, U.S. Air Force Academy.



She gave examples of how generations may differ based on the current life stage of the cohort, such as attending school, having children, entering the workforce, and even planning for retirement. But even more important are the historical, technological, and cultural events— some positive and some negative—that individuals in the same age grouping experience during their lifetime.



She then offered tips to help individuals from different generations work positively on the job. Each list began with the same important pieces of advice: keeping an open mind and being respectful. However, it also included some commonalities that one generation may share that other generations do not, such as valuing hard work and long hours versus wanting a work-life balance.



After Dickman's presentation, a panel discussion ensued with Lula Coleman, Flight Chief, Civilian Personnel Programs, 96th Test Wing, Eglin AFB, Florida; Maj. Andrew Beckman, Program Element



Monitor for MQ9, Department of the Air Force Acquisitions, Pentagon; Master Sgt. (Sel) Tierra Mills, Non-commissioned Officer-in-Charge, Administration and Operations Division, Headquarters AFMC Judge Advocate Office, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; and 1st Lt. Steven Coutts, Program Manager, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.



Panelists shared stories of their preconceptions and how they overcame them furthering the discussion on how differences can bring people together.



"As a part of a generation that values longevity of career and deep commitment, I learned that this was an unconscious bias for me," Coleman said. "Later generations look for job satisfaction. They want to know that their contribution to the mission matters, and if it means moving or changing to another area, that is what they do."



Mills strives to get to know her coworkers personally and professionally, which builds mutual trust and respect for each other.



"You never know what someone has experienced that you can bond over," she said. "It also lets you show people that you value them as a person and for what they bring to the table."



Dickman closed the event with a final thought.



"When looking for a mentor, don't limit yourself to those older than you," said Dickman. "Appreciate differences, value the individual, respect across all lines, acknowledge that other different opinions matter, and appreciate each other. We cannot do this alone."



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring can be found at the following link: AFMC Mentoring Program. A recording of the panel is posted here.

