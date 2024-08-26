Anytime, Anywhere: Providing Communications Anywhere Around the Globe

In the modern world, everything runs on communications systems, from calling your friends and streaming movies to paying bills and managing critical infrastructure. The U.S. military is no exception to this. With an expectation of being able to complete the mission anytime, anywhere in the world, the military needs to be able to access critical resources, send important messages and manage troops from the most remote and degraded environments in the world. This seemingly impossible task can be solved by the Communications Fly Away Kit (CFK).



“This kit provides the ability to communicate and provide command and control pretty much anywhere in the world,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Keith Lizama, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron commander. “It gives us an Agile Combat Employment capability, so we’re able to deploy this wherever, and essentially be able to send critical communications in an austere environment.”



Typical networking infrastructure often consists of dedicated building spaces filled with hardwired network appliances that enable all communications functions. The CFK, however, is a compact, scalable networking infrastructure, needing only a few hard cases of equipment to provide critical communication functions to commanders.



“You don’t have to have a robust base infrastructure, you don’t have to have server rooms and communications rooms,” said Lizama. “All you need is a multi-capable Airman to man it, maintain it and operate it, and you’re good to go. You’re ready to project your airpower, your operations, anywhere in the world.”



This compact nature of the CFK makes it portable, providing more mobility to units utilizing it.



“The primary difference between this system and things in the civilian world is that it is so mobile,” said a communications technician assigned to the 380th ECS. “Most of your stuff in the civilian world is going to be more brick and mortar, permanent infrastructure. Unlike the military, most businesses don’t up and move every couple of months, so that CFK allows us to continue to keep moving forward.”



While this system works well in remote areas where there isn’t any pre-existing communications infrastructure, it’s also beneficial at established installations.



“Anything from an attack that knocks out the infrastructure, to natural disasters, to technology just failing in general,” said the technician. “It adds versatility to our toolbelt to not just rely on one system. We’ve got a back-up for the back-up.”



As adversaries grow their offensive cyber capabilities, it creates additional challenges for Airmen, but Lizama says the CFK’s versatility can help continue operations, even during attacks.



“I’m able to unpack this van full of equipment, and I’m able to set up my own network and get communications out,” said Lizama. “I know the network is secure because it’s encrypted, so I’m still able to conduct operations, regardless of the situation.”



While the CFK is continuing to enhance mission capabilities and resiliency, Lizama says the strength of the CFK lies in the Airmen utilizing it.



“The system is a proven thing that’s been tested, but it’s still a tool,” said Lizama. “It’s still a tool and a contingency option, but it’s on the Airman to actually maximize and use this to its potential, and actually fine-tune it to ensure that it’s meeting the commander’s intent.”



As a relatively newer approach to communications, the CFK primarily exists within the operational environment, with few home-station units having access to the infrastructure for training purposes or domestic operations. Lizama says that expanding its availability will further improve Air Force operational capabilities.



“I hope that the Air Force continues to invest in tactical communications and ensure its robustness,” said Lizama. “That would be my hope, that we make the equipment available throughout the enterprise, we standardize it across the board, and we provide the Airmen the training that they need, so we can use it in the region.”

Date Posted: 09.03.2024
Anytime, Anywhere: Providing Communications Anywhere Around the Globe, by TSgt Kregg York