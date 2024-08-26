Photo Story: Thousands build skills training in 86th Training Division’s CSTX 86-24-02 at Fort McCoy, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-24-02 are shown Aug. 14, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the 86th, CSTX is designed to ensure Soldiers are ready and capable to execute their mission-essential tasks at any given moment in order to protect and defend the nation and its assets. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be “The Total Force Training Center.” The post supports Army Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and other service members from all services. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

According to the 86th, CSTX is designed to ensure Soldiers are ready and capable to execute their mission-essential tasks at any given moment in order to protect and defend the nation and its assets.



More than 6,000 service members descended upon Fort McCoy at the beginning of August 2024 to train and build their Soldier skills in the CSTX from Aug. 3-17 at Fort McCoy.



The 86th Training Division, a tenant organization at Fort McCoy, conducts a CSTX annually at the installation.



In a video about CSTX 86-24-02 by Staff Sgt. Samuel Conrad with the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/934058/86th-training-division-conducts-cstx-24-02, Col. David Nash, deputy commander of the 86th Training Division, discusses how the exercise is unique.



“A Combat Support Training Exercise, or CSTX, is the Army Reserve’s last fully evaluated — externally evaluated — collective training exercise. It is to validate that units are ready to go into their available year into a (Forces Command) ready pool of units that could be picked to deploy worldwide. The CSTX is the Army Reserve’s equivalent of a combat training center (CTC)."



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



