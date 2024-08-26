Advisors and Aviators named “Top Shots” during 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition

Photo By Spc. Perla Gomez | U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Perla Gomez | U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, pose for a group picture after placing first in the team category in the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition, Aug. 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Perla Gomez) see less | View Image Page

Participants from the Georgia Army National Guard and Georgia State Defense Force competed in the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, between Aug. 26-29, 2024.



Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade took home the top spot in the team competition, and Sgt. Jameson Little, a flight engineer representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Maniaci, a senior enlisted advisor representing the Fort Moore-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, won the individual pistol and rifle competitions respectively.



Maniaci has competed in various high-level marksmanship competitions in the past and believes that his team’s cohesiveness was instrumental in his and his team’s success.



“The ability for us to communicate effectively allowed us to assist junior soldiers who have never competed before,” said Maniaci. “Overall, as a team, we understand that we are all here to make each other better.”



Participants competed in a variety of tests that show their lethality using the M4 carbine and M17 pistol weapon systems in combat scenarios. The top 20% in the individual pistol and rifle excellence in competition categories earned the distinction of “Governor’s 20”. The event serves as a way for all competitors to gain usable experience with weapon systems they may not normally interact with in a setting that encourages them to do their best.



“Shooting can be relevant and fun at the same time,“ said 1st Sgt. Phillip Keeter, the Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section (SARTS) marksmanship coordinator. “We strive to keep them engaged while offering an enjoyable experience.”



Many soldiers with varied expertise have been brought together and taught each other how to improve their shooting in order to win. However, more importantly they have become more confident and competent.



“Anytime you do any kind of marksmanship training it gives soldiers a chance to become more lethal,” Master Sgt. Chambliss Storey, the SARTS combat team leader. “This competition in particular increases readiness by making them think outside of the box.”



The winners will have the opportunity to compete at the upcoming regional and national level competitions. The top three teams and the Governor’s 20 in the pistol and rifle excellence in competition categories are:



Team Category:

1. Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade

2. Headquarters, 78th Aviation Troop Command

3. Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade



Governor’s 20 - Pistol

1. Sgt. Jameson Little, 78th Aviation Troop Command

2. Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Maniaci, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

3. Cpl. Philip Lipscomb, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

4. Sgt. 1st Class Jofrank Peregrina, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

5. Sgt. Ryan Mauney, Joint Force Headquarters

6. Staff Sgt. Richard McMullen, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team



Governor’s 20 - Rifle

1. Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Maniaci, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

2. Staff Sgt. Jacob Mitchell, Joint Force Headquarters

3. Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Snyder, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

4. Sgt. David Horner, Georgia State Defense Force

5. Staff Sgt. Justin Fellows, Joint Force Headquarters

6. Sgt. 1st Class Jofrank Peregrina, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade