Army Cyber Branch Celebrates 10 Years

Photo By Lesli Ellis-Wouters | CW4 (R) Laurima Sammons is interviewed by a local television reporter after being recognized for her contributions to and becoming an honorary member of the U.S. Army Cyber Branch at a celebration honoring 10 years of cyber being a branch.

Story by CPT Shanese Jefferson, 300 Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Remember having to go to the bank or ATM to deposit a check? Advances in cyber technology in the past decade have made safeguarding information easier and daily cyber security professionals ensure the American public’s information is protected from bad actors globally. Celebrating ten years of officially advancing the U.S. Army’s cyber professionalism is the U.S. Army Cyber School

“At the Cyber Center of Excellence, we are not just shaping the warriors of today, but also cultivating innovative and technologically proficient leaders of tomorrow,” said Col. John J. Hosey Jr, 6th Chief of Cyber, Cyber School Commandant. “As technology advances, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower Soldiers with cutting-edge cyber and electromagnetic warfare knowledge, ensuring a premier Army by 2030 and beyond. Together, we turn challenges into opportunities, and uncertainty into resilience, forging a path of warfighting excellence in the ever-evolving digital and physical battlefields.”

The U.S. Army Cyber School became activated on August 4, 2014. The activation was commemorated with a school unveiling, ribbon cutting ceremony, and Col. Jennifer G. Buckner, became the first Cyber School commandant.

The first seven cyber branch 17-series commissioned officers came from the United States Military Academy (USMA) in May 2014. Other voluntary transfers began in January 2015 and in July 2015, the inaugural Cyber Basic Officer Leaders Course (Cyber BOLC) 2015-001 started with 31 second lieutenants. As the Army Cyber occupational specialty continued to develop, the enlisted and warrant officer branches became effective October 1, 2015. The Cyber School eventually added Electromagnetic Warfare (EW), branch 29-series, to their capabilities.

Since its inception, the U.S. Army Cyber School has grown over 500 percent, produced thousands of cyber professionals, and established cyber protection teams in various locations throughout the Unites States. This growth continues to increase as technology in the cyber and EW space rapidly evolves and paves the way for the Cyber Center of Excellence to partner with multiple universities to give Soldiers college credit for various courses taught here.

Ten years in and U.S. Army Cyber School continues to transform, align and accelerate for pacing challenges. The school is currently working with the U.S. Cyber Command to move its advanced cyber training to the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE.) This move will help advance the curriculum for execution across the school’s campus and could allow for remote students and teaching across satellite campuses.

The Cyber school celebrated is ten-year anniversary during TechNet Augusta 2024. The celebration can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/share/bzNnAG6h8Q7rpc3H/?ibextid=9l3rBW.

For more information on the history of the U.S. Army Cyber School, visit https://cybercoe.army.mil/Cyber-Center-of-Excellence/Schools/Cyber-School/About-Cyber-School/.