NTAG Golden Gate Excels in National Inspection and Training (NIT) Evaluation

Mountain View, CA – The Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate has successfully completed the rigorous National Inspection and Training (NIT) evaluation, achieving outstanding results that reflect the team's dedication and professionalism.



From August 19 to August 23, 2024, NTAG Golden Gate underwent a comprehensive inspection conducted by the Navy Recruiting Command’s NIT team. The inspection was expertly led by Senior Inspector Captain Robert Stockton, with valuable support from Chief Recruiter NCCM Sara Drake, Senior Field Inspector NCCS I. Guerrero, and other dedicated members of the CNRC team. Their meticulous evaluation assessed the command's adherence to Navy policies, operational effectiveness, and overall readiness.



Under the leadership of Commanding Officer CDR Clinton T. Ceralde, Executive Officer CDR Michael O. Molloy, Command Master Chief Dewayne Benjamin and Chief Recruiter Jermaine Brown, NTAG Golden Gate not only met but exceeded expectations, earning a commendable overall score of 85%. Particularly noteworthy were the high marks given for team enthusiasm, preparation, and professionalism, with inspectors praising NTAG Golden Gate as one of the most well-prepared and motivated teams they have encountered.



CDR Ceralde expressed his pride and gratitude for the team's hard work, stating, "This victory belongs to every one of us. The inspectors didn’t just evaluate us—they showed us what ‘right’ looks like. Now that we have those best practices and insights, let’s take them to heart and continue to operate at this caliber every single day."



The success of the NIT evaluation is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of the entire NTAG Golden Gate team. As they continue to implement the insights gained from the inspection, the command remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in Navy recruitment.



Onward and upward, Golden Dragons! The best is yet to come.

