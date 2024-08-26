NAVSUP WSS Provides Support During Rim of the Pacific Exercise

Courtesy Photo | 240730-N-NO841-1063 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 30, 2024) The Republic of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240730-N-NO841-1063 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 30, 2024) The Republic of Korea Navy Sohn Won-yil-class submarine ROKS Lee Beom-seok (SS-081) arrives on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during RIMPAC 2024, July, 30 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy by photo Electrician’s Technician (Navigation) Vincent Polito) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support supported the Republic of Korea navy during the 29th biennial Rim of the Pacific—or RIMPAC—and Pacific Dragon 2024 exercises.

Pacific Dragon is a biennial exercise hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet that is designed to improve participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime exercise, is designed to safeguard sea lanes and security on the world's oceans.

Personnel from the NAVSUP WSS international programs team ensured that material required to support ROKN DDG-992 (Yulgok Yi I) was ordered and delivered to Hawaii prior to exercise commencement. NAVSUP WSS provided in-person dockside support from July 29 – Aug. 25.

During dockside support, international programs personnel worked directly with Republic of Korea navy logisticians and sailors to fill urgent requirements for the duration of the two exercises. They completed real-time stock analysis, as well as pick-up and delivery of critical material.

“Our job is to support our allies and partners, no matter where in the world they operate,” said Randy Houck, international programs supervisory logistics management specialist. “Because we have spent years strengthening our relationship, we were able to respond quickly and efficiently to meet their supply and logistics requirements.”

Excluding 2020 COVID restrictions, NAVSUP WSS has provided dockside support at every RIMPAC exercise since 2010.

NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and Norfolk, Virginia, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.