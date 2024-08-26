Corps of Engineers emphasizes water safety for Labor Day holiday

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ranger Lisa Santiago (left) rewards local fisherman on J....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ranger Lisa Santiago (left) rewards local fisherman on J. Percy Priest Lake with a gift for wearing their lifejackets and boating responsibly, Aug. 17, 2024 see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As summer winds down, many Americans will take to the water for the long Labor Day weekend for some end-of-season fun in the sun. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District wants to remind visitors to its lakes and recreation areas throughout the Cumberland River Basin to practice safety around open water.



“Since March of this year, 12 water-related fatalities have occurred at our lakes,” says John Malone, Nashville District lead ranger. “Nearly all of these individuals were not wearing a life jacket.”



The Nashville District urges visitors to be prepared, understand the importance of water safety, and to be alert and expect the unexpected.



“Overall, we have seen a decrease in water-related deaths as compared to this point last year, but even one is too many, and the summer recreation season is not over yet,” said USACE Nashville District Commander Lt. Col. Robert Green. “We love to see visitors having a good time out on the lake, but what we love to see more is when they are wearing life jackets and making good decisions.”



People of all ages should practice water safety. Before entering or being around open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.), keep these things in mind—they could save your life or the life of someone you care about.



• Wear a life jacket – By providing time to be rescued, it will help ensure you survive an unexpected fall into the water. It can also save your life if you become exhausted due to fatigue, waves, or current while swimming. Statistics show that numerous drownings could have been prevented if a life jacket would have been worn.



• Wear Engine Cutoff Device While Boating – If thrown out of a boat, there is always the danger of being struck by a spinning propeller, especially since an unoccupied boat can often start traveling in circles after the operator is ejected. Wearing an engine cut-off switch lanyard or electronic fob immediately stops the engine after ejection so that the operator can regain control of the boat.



• Know your swimming abilities – Be aware that swimming in open water is different from swimming in a pool, and your swimming ability decreases with age. It is never too late to take swimming lessons and learn to swim well. Several people every year drown while swimming to retrieve boats, hats, and toys. Let those things go; they are not worth losing your life over.



• Alcohol and water are a deadly combination – Alcohol induces an inner ear condition (caloric labyrinthitis) that can cause you to become disoriented when underwater and not realize which way is up. If you jump or fall in the water, you can become disoriented and swim down instead of up to safety, causing you to drown. This is more likely to happen if you have been consuming alcohol.



• Watch Your Children – Constantly supervise your children whenever they’re in, on, or near open water. Always keep them within arm’s reach. To keep them safe, keep yourself safe – ensure you and they wear properly fitted life jackets whenever enjoying your favorite outdoor water recreational activity.



The Nashville District operates Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake, and Martins Fork Lake in Kentucky; Cheatham Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee; and Dale Hollow Lake in both Kentucky and Tennessee.



Learn more water safety tips by visiting www.PleaseWearIt.com and following Please Wear It on Facebook and Instagram.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps