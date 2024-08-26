SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program Builds Diverse DoD STEM Workforce, Awarding Nearly 500 New Scholarships

The Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program welcomed their 2024 scholar cohort on August 1, 2024, accepting nearly 500 new scholars from across the nation.



Awardees are currently pursuing their bachelor’s degree (46%), master’s degree (20%), a combined bachelor’s and master’s (12%) or a doctoral degree (22%) in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Awardees represent a diverse cohort from nearly 200 colleges and universities with 24% of awardees attending a historically Black college or university, minority institution or minority serving institution. Further, approximately 40% of awardees identify with a minority ethnicity or race. Female scientists and engineers account for 31% of the cohort. SMART scholars gain valuable technical skills and hands-on experience interning at one of over 100 DoD facilities which align to scholar preferences and Department technical needs.



“It’s an honor to welcome the 2024 cohort to the SMART Program and the DoD. I’m excited to see the future impact from this scholar cohort as the Program strives to increase the diversity of scientists and engineers to promote innovation,” said Corinne Beach, SMART Program Manager.



The DoD must continue to recruit, train, and retain a highly skilled and diverse workforce to solve future STEM challenges and remain at the forefront of U.S. technological advantage. SMART provides a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for STEM students by offering awardees full tuition, annual stipends, internships, and guaranteed civilian employment with the Department after graduation. Scholars are mentored in critical technology areas and select sponsorship from facilities across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger DoD.



Since inception, SMART has awarded over 5,200 scholarships with 91% of scholars successfully completing the program.



Additionally, SMART welcomed the first Ronald V. Dellums Memorial Scholarship (Dellums SMART Scholarship) awardees with the 2024 cohort. The Dellums SMART Scholarship expanded program eligibility to rising college freshmen by allowing high school seniors with no previous college credits to apply, aiming to increase the participation of underrepresented students in the DoD STEM workforce.



Annually, the SMART Program accepts applications beginning August 1 until the first Friday in December. Interested scholars should be pursuing a degree in STEM and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. To apply or learn more about the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, visit https://www.smartscholarship.org.



SMART is the largest education and workforce initiative under DoD STEM and the National Defense Education Program (NDEP). DoD STEM is the Department’s comprehensive K-20 STEM education and talent development effort and oversees NDEP. NDEP’s mission addresses technical workforce development and recruitment.



To learn more about the Department’s comprehensive K-20 STEM education and talent development effort, visit https://www.dodstem.us.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.29.2024 09:00 Story ID: 479740 Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program Builds Diverse DoD STEM Workforce, Awarding Nearly 500 New Scholarships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.