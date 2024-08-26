'It's about something greater than me' Post welcomes Hood as new CG

Fort Jackson and the Army welcomed Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood and honored the leadership of Maj. Gen Jason Kelly during a change of command ceremony on Hilton Field, Aug. 23.



Hood took command of the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson from Kelly during the ceremony.



Lt. Gen. David J. Francis, Training and Doctrine Command deputy commander, and Center for Initial Military Training commander, who presided over the ceremony called the Soldiers on the field “the absolute engine of what makes American Soldiers.”



What Fort Jackson does is inspiring, he said, in part do to the efforts of Kelly in the past and Hood in the coming years.



“Yesterday on this very field, over 1,200 young Americans became American Soldiers in front of about 10,000 parents, grandparents, relatives and friends,” Francis said. The 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment graduated Basic Combat Training, Aug. 22. “The pride of every one of those 10,000 was palpable and truly inspiring.”



That is no accident, he said. It was because of Kelly’s leadership over the past few years. These efforts of Fort Jackson leaders ensure “that the U.S. Army remains ready to fight and win now.”



“Jason, your ability to form meaningful connections with community leaders, peers and subordinates resonate through your tenure here.”



That tenure included the Future Soldier Preparatory Course as an answer to the nation’s recruiting challenge; the successful graduation of more than 60,000 trained Soldiers; the creation of Forge 2.5; and the introduction of foundational skills in the BCT program of instruction.

Hood is “ready and honored” to take the reins of Fort Jackson, Francis said.



“Lead us to new heights and I’m confident you’ll bring the same level of passion, vision and leadership,” he said. “The future of our Army starts right here with you.”



Hood in turn said it isn’t about him, but the leaders and Soldiers standing on the field behind him.



“So, to all the Soldiers and leaders standing on the field, to include the band, that’s the team out there that gets the job done, along with drill sergeants and support staff that makes each day a success,” he said during the ceremony.



“It’s not about me. It’s not about Daryl Hood,” he added. When you put your left hand on the U.S. Army on your uniform it is about authority and the tape on the right side is each of us individually identifying who we are. “It’s not about Hood … It’s about this nation and submitting to what the Army needs us to do.”



“I’m just being thankful and honored and privileged that I can be a part of that and let the audio and video match.”



After the ceremony Hood spoke a few moments about what the assignment means to him.



He comes to Fort Jackson from the Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland where he commanded the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command.



“Hey, it’s not about me. It’s about something greater than me and me being a part of it,” he said. “So, I’m excited to know that at my age, I still have the opportunity to spend time around inspired men and women, sons and daughters of our American people.”



He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1991 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Technology Management, while also receiving his commission through the Army ROTC Program. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Human Resources from Webster University and one in Strategic Studies from the Air University. Hood has served in a variety of command and staff assignments located in the United States, Europe, South Korea, Middle East, and Central Asia.



“I really want this to be more about our Soldiers, the community and how best I can continue to be an advocate as a general officer, provide the resources, or at least do my part to ensure that resources come our way so we can be successful at our mission,” said the father of four children and grandfather to three grandchildren.



“I’ll tell you that as I stand here in my uniform … it’s the heart of the American citizen deciding, understanding it’s not really about my name tag or me because freedom is not free,” Hood said. “It takes those individuals that decide I want to do something, that oh by the way, may mean the ultimate sacrifice and I may not return.”



He also said he was going to bring his energy, his charisma, humility and thankfulness to “engage not only service members but the community as well.”

