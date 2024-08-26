Tuning Into the Future: U.S. Soldiers Master New Radio Technology

Photo By Pfc. Jason Sessions | Kosse Hampton, an expert defense contractor and trainer with Sev1Tech, provides...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jason Sessions | Kosse Hampton, an expert defense contractor and trainer with Sev1Tech, provides one-on-one coaching to U.S. Army Sgt. Andres Aguero, an infantryman assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), during a training exercise on the AN/PRC 14 Delta and AN/PRC 170 radios at Mihail Kogălniceanu Airbase, Romania, Aug. 28-29, 2024. 10th MTN Div. (LI) participated in this training exercise to ensure all Soldiers are thoroughly instructed and well-prepared to effectively use their equipment, enabling them to operate these radios skillfully and precisely in various combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jason Sessions) see less | View Image Page

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – The U.S. Army, in collaboration with Sev1Tech, a leading provider of IT modernization, engineering, fielding, training, and program support services for U.S. government agencies, hosted a two-day event to train U.S. Soldiers on new radio equipment at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 28-29, 2024.



The ability to communicate effectively in combat environments has been a cornerstone of military success for centuries. In modern warfare, radio is one of the most essential tools for maintaining this communication. With increasing reliance on digital networks and real-time data exchange, ensuring that Soldiers are well-trained in using and maintaining new radios in the field is paramount.



“Today’s training is about transitioning from older radio equipment to much newer radio equipment,” said Pfc. Josalynne McCants, a joint fire support specialist assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry). “This training exercise is important because a lot of what we do relies heavily on effective communication; therefore, learning and becoming better acquainted with the tools that will enhance and improve communication is absolutely essential.”



Hands-on training with the AN/PRC 14 Delta and AN/PRC 170 allowed the Soldiers to familiarize themselves with the new communication technology. This technology is crucial in maintaining tactical advantage and seamless coordination during operations. The two-day course covered everything from basic operational procedures to advanced troubleshooting and maintenance.



Army training programs designed to teach Soldiers how to operate new radio systems have become a top priority as technology advances. This training initiative, led by expert defense contractors, focused on hands-on instruction with the latest field radios. Soldiers were taught to set up secure communication links, troubleshoot common issues, and maintain connectivity in difficult environments.



“The goal of this training event is to become more knowledgeable about our equipment, to learn the correct skills, and acquire the knowledge needed to operate the new radios proficiently,” said 1st Lt. Julia Agan, a fire support officer assigned to 10th MTN Div. (LI). “As a fire support officer, we are first into the battlefield with the infantry units, so it’s extremely important to be well-versed with the new equipment so that we can do our jobs efficiently.”



Through training initiatives like this, V Corps — the Army’s only forward deployed warfighting headquarters — continues its unwavering commitment to maintaining a combat-ready force. Through modernization, resolving capability gaps, and evolving force structure, V Corps continuously engages in competition, responds to crises, and prepares to win in conflict. By staying ahead of technological advancements, V Corps ensures Soldiers are prepared for today’s missions and the missions of tomorrow.