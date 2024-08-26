U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

QUANG NAM, Vietnam –



United States Air Force medical teams from multiple major commands including Air Education and Training Command, Pacific Air Forces, and Air Combat Command conducted a four-day Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) with the Vietnamese Air Force in Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces, Vietnam, from Aug. 26-29, 2024, as part of Pacific Angel 24-3.



Over the four-day exchange, U.S. Air Force medical members shared their knowledge, capabilities and practices with the Vietnamese Air Force, enhancing capacity, interoperability, combined readiness, and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.



“We are excited for Pacific Angel to return to Vietnam, especially in light of the recent upgrade between our nations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Santora, Pacific Air Forces Office of the Command Surgeon international health specialist,. “There is so much we can learn from each other and accomplish together.”



During this exchange, the medical team discussed various readiness and safety practices including the Mission Ready Airmen (MRA) concept, an approach of readiness implemented by the U.S. Air Force where Airmen are trained in a variety of skills and tasks outside of their primary Air Force Specialty, creating cross-functional teams capable of operating independently. U.S. Air Force engineers participating in Pacific Angel 24-3 showcased their Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training and reviewed first aid kits being utilized in this Area of Responsibility (AOR).



Medical exchanges like these enhance U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to better integrate multilateral capabilities and enhance interoperability in the region.



The objective for Pacific Angel 24 is to build humanitarian response and disaster relief capacity in the Pacific by facilitating cooperation between U.S. and host nation militaries, the U.S. Agency for International Development, host nation civilian medical and engineering professionals, and U.S.-sponsored and/or host nation sponsored NGOs.



The U.S. military continues to strengthen relationships with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific through operations such as Pacific Angel to prepare for emergency situations and ultimately to preserve peace and stability throughout the region.

