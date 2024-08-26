SECNAV Del Toro Hosts Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Congressman Bobby Scott on PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro hosted the Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding Division in Newport News.



During the visit, the leaders saw firsthand how important the maritime industrial base workforce is for the construction of the world’s most technologically-advanced Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers.



“Hosting Secretary Su and Congressman Scott aboard PCU John F. Kennedy was an incredible opportunity to see the U.S. Navy crew and shipyard workforce bring this incredible aircraft carrier to life,” said Del Toro. “When construction is complete, this ship will represent 100,000 tons of America’s maritime statecraft.”



Secretary Del Toro has made Maritime Statecraft and restoring the comprehensive maritime power of the United States a key component of his tenure as Secretary of the Navy. This acquisition aligns with both the Maritime Statecraft initiative and the Department of Defense's National Defense Industrial Strategy.



The tour on PCU John F. Kennedy included an overview of the construction of the aircraft carrier as well as the workforce skill needs for current and future carrier construction. The leaders met with the ship’s crew as well as the Newport News Shipbuilding workforce. During the tour, Secretary Del Toro visited one of the ship’s Advanced Weapons Elevators and received a status update.



"We are extremely excited to welcome our Secretary of the Navy, Acting Secretary of Labor Su, and Congressman Scott," said Capt. Colin Day, commanding officer of PCU John F. Kennedy. "Our Sailors are incredible at removing barriers and supporting our shipbuilding partners in delivering the fleet's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier."



PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is the second aircraft carrier in the Ford Class, the first new class in more than 40 years.



At 1,092 feet in length and 100,000 tons, CVN 79 represents dramatic advances in propulsion, power generation, ordnance handling, and aircraft launch systems. These innovations will support a higher sortie generation rate at significant cost savings when compared to Nimitz-class carriers. The Gerald R. Ford class also offers a considerable reduction—approximately $4 billion per ship—in life cycle operations and support costs compared to the earlier Nimitz class.



The new technology and warfighting capabilities that John F. Kennedy brings to the fleet will transform naval warfare, supporting a more capable and lethal forward-deployed U.S. naval presence. In an emerging era of great power competition, CVN 79 will serve as the most agile and lethal combat platform globally, with improved systems that enhance interoperability among other platforms in the carrier strike group and with the naval forces of regional allies and partners.

