Corps of Engineers hosts Lock and Dam 7 open house

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at Lock and Dam 7 on the Mississippi River near La Crescent, Minnesota, Sept. 21.



Corps officials are hosting the free event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., to allow people to get a behind-the-scenes view of the site while also getting a better understanding of what the staff do to ensure safe, reliable navigation.



In addition to the open house, Corps staff and partners will have a variety of water safety activities on site. Visitors will have an opportunity to see some of the boats that are used on the river, as well as learn about the importance of wearing a life jacket while on the water.



Lock and Dam 7, at 33018 Highway 61 in La Crescent, was built in 1935 and underwent a major rehabilitation from 1989-2002. The dam consists of a concrete structure 940 feet long, five roller gates and 11 Tainter gates. The lock is 110 feet wide by 600 feet long.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy. More than 74 million tons of commodities were shipped in the Upper Mississippi River in 2023. The industries making these shipments saved approximately $430 million by using the inland waterways instead of overland shipping methods.

