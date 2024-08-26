SECNAV Del Toro Attends SENEDIA Conference in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 27,2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro was the keynote speaker for Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance (SENEDIA) 10th Annual Defense Innovation Days Aug. 27, 2024, in Newport, R.I.



Secretary Del Toro during his remarks focused on industry and small business partners to build toward a stronger Navy.



“We are focusing our efforts with industry to expand our national shipbuilding capacity, and train the “new-collar” workforce,” said Secretary Del Toro. ”Combining the cutting-edge technologies of today with traditionally blue-collar careers that our nation requires to build the fleet of the future.”



Previously, Secretary Del Toro has engaged with partners at home and abroad to expand our relationships and rebuild the Nation’s comprehensive maritime power.



For example, in July, Secretary Del Toro announced the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing Initiative (M3), a federal, state and local partnership to help rebuild the maritime industrial base workforce the Navy needs.



“Alongside officials from the Office of the Secretary of Defense and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We announced the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing Initiative (M3), a federal, state, and local partnership to help rebuild the maritime industrial base workforce that the Navy needs.”



In addition, earlier this month, Secretary Del Toro visited Europe to advance the maritime statecraft initiative, in a visit to Copenhagen Secretary Del Toro amplified the commitment to protect Commercial ships and mariners. Secretary Del Toro visited Barrow-in-Furness Shipyard in the United Kingdom to meet with Royal Navy and Industry leadership to discuss expanding collaboration and applying best practices in the U.S.



“We are investing heavily in our people to identify technologies and capabilities our Fleet and our Force need to maintain their competitive advantages as they operate around the globe,” said Secretary Del Toro. “To be the most effective fighting force, our Navy and Marine Corps is enhancing strategic partnerships across the Joint Force, industry, academia, and with our allies and partners around the globe.”



SENEDIA Defense Innovation Days 2024, is a three-day national convening bringing together national security experts and policymakers with defense industry leaders developing innovative technology and the next-generation workforce.



“As we look to modernize our Fleet and our Force, and build out our national shipbuilding capacity, we welcome your ideas, capabilities, energy and enthusiasm—as we chart our course to restore our maritime power,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We have a need for critical capabilities and technologies to be deployed at speed and scale throughout our fleet and our force, and we can no longer afford to wait.



SENEDIA was established in 2002 to coordinate efforts by defense industry leaders and elected leaders to prepare for the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) of 2005. We proved our essential role as an advocate for the defense industry, which remains robust today. More than two decades later, we continue to play that role as advocate and connector, enabling the development and transition of critical technologies, fostering thought leadership, and facilitating workforce development for the industry.

