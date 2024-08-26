New York Air National Guard Unit Supports Navy SEAL Training Exercise

Photo By Alexander Rector | An East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) calls in an airstrike to a...... read more read more Photo By Alexander Rector | An East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) calls in an airstrike to a 174th Attack Wing MQ-9 Reaper during a Joint Terminal Attack Controller recertification training exercise at Fort Drum, NY, July 24. During the training event, more than 40 U.S. Navy SEALs completed JTAC recertification to maintain operational readiness and refine their interoperability with joint assets to extend their tactical reach. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Alexander Rector) see less | View Image Page

(WATERTOWN, NY) — For three weeks this July, the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing hosted more than 40 East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) and combat support personnel for a joint training exercise dubbed Oxblood East.



During the exercise the SEALs focused on honing their joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) skills by conducting fire support and close-air-support training scenarios.



The training reinforced skills taught at the Special Operations Terminal Attack Controller Course at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz. That course equips special operation troops with the tactics, techniques, and procedures required to request, control, and adjust surface-to-surface fires; to provide targeting information in support of close air support; and to perform terminal guidance operations.

The Adirondack Range, where the training was held, is located at Fort Drum, NY and is staffed by 15 Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing.



“They like our training, and they like our range, said Lt. Col. Ryan Hubbard, commander of Detachment 1, 174th Operations Group, 174th Attack Wing. “We’re one of the only ranges on the East Coast that can accept high explosive munitions and we’ve gotten a lot of good feedback.”



As the U.S. Navy’s premier maritime special operations force, U.S. Navy SEALs are highly trained in a multifaceted skill set of warfighting functions, one of which is coordinating joint fires. To maintain skill proficiency and deployment readiness, SEALs must train routinely to enhance their lethality.



“The training here provided my team an opportunity to refine our warfighting tactics and remain ready to conduct operations when called upon,” said the Ground Force Commander on site. “Joint training between the Air National Guard and Naval Special Warfare enhances real-world operations by ensuring seamless coordination and effective support in combat scenarios, expanding the Navy’s capabilities in high-end conflicts.”



With participating aircraft sourced from the United States Army, Air Force and Marines, the exercise was a true joint training event.



Due to its size and remote location, the Adirondack Range allows for a variety of training scenarios and is routinely used by numerous Department of Defense entities and airframes.



“The Adirondack Range is a gem and enables incredible joint training opportunities for the 174th Attack Wing and our joint service partners,” said Col. John O’Connor, the 174th Attack Wing commander. “We were proud to host the Navy SEALs and support this unique training event.”



During the three-week training event, more than 135 training sorties were conducted by a range of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft which allowed the SEALs to recertify their special operations terminal attack controller skills and remain deployment-ready.



The 174th Attack Wing is one of five wings that comprise the New York Air National Guard. The wing operates the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft and is headquartered at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, NY.



For more information about Naval Special Warfare, visit https://www.nsw.navy.mil/