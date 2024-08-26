NAS Pensacola NEX Aviation Plaza Earns Bingham Award

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. - Navy Exchange Aviation Plaza staff and Naval Air Station (NAS)...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. - Navy Exchange Aviation Plaza staff and Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola pose for a photo Aug. 27 after winning the 2023 Bingham Award. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award is the highest accolade a Navy Exchange can receive and reflects a commitment to excellence and dedication to serving military members and their families. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – For the fourth time in seven years, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Navy Exchange’s (NEX) Aviation Plaza was awarded the 2023 Bingham Award for excellence in customer service, operations and management during an Aug. 27 ceremony.



Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Chief Executive Officer Rear Adm. (ret.) Robert J. Bianchi presented the award to NAS Pensacola NEX General Manager Julie Herring and installation commanding officer Capt. Terry ‘Village’ Shashaty during the brief ceremony.



“The Bingham award doesn’t just recognize operational excellence – it is a reflection of the deep-rooted values that define NEX integrity and a relentless pursuit of premier customer service by every person on the team,” Bianchi said.



Established in 1979, the Bingham Award is the highest accolade a Navy Exchange can receive and reflects a commitment to excellence and dedication to serving military members and their families. The award evaluates NEX facilities on their ability to excel in all aspects of their

mission, from operational efficiency to customer satisfaction and impactful community engagement.



“In today’s retail world, where competition is fierce and consumer expectations are high, standing out requires more than just offering great products – it demands a deep understanding of customer needs, a passion for service and a willingness to adapt and innovate,” Bianchi said.

“That’s exactly what NAS Pensacola’s NEX Aviation Plaza does as it serves the nearly 4,800 students that come here to attend a school each year.”



Bianchi also highlighted the relationship NEX Aviation Plaza cultivates with the students coming through its doors, saying the facility often can be a service member’s first look at a Navy Exchange after leaving recruit training.



“This team works diligently day in and day out to take care of these students so they become a customer for life,” he said. “They know they can rely on the NEX throughout their Navy careers.”



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare

Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).