A lifetime of service: Linda Jones-Johnson shares her 40-year journey

RICHMOND, Va. – As Linda Jones-Johnson stepped forward to receive her 40-year service pin and certificate from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation’s Commander Air Force Brig. Gen. Sean Tyler during a May 9 ceremony in the command suite, the acknowledgment of four decades of dedication was evident. Her career, marked by significant achievements and pivotal decisions, has been one of steadfast support for the Department of Defense.



Born the youngest of eight in Petersburg, Virginia, Jones-Johnson’s early work involved beautifying her neighborhood and engaging with local youth. This community spirit propelled her into a summer job at Fort Gregg-Adams, formerly Fort Lee, in 1984. This position paved the way for her longstanding career with DLA, which she joined eight months later.



Reflecting on her start with DLA, Jones-Johnson recalls the challenging conditions at then-named Defense General Supply Center in Richmond, Virginia.



“It was dirty, hot in the summer, cold in the winter, and management didn’t treat employees with great respect,” she said.



Despite these initial hurdles, her commitment never wavered. Jones-Johnson navigated her way through various roles, from a GS-2 shipment clerk to a quality assurance specialist in the Proactive Support Branch, demonstrating remarkable adaptability and dedication to her duties. Her career progression at DLA saw her taking on increasing responsibilities, from establishing national stock numbers to supervising teams as a GS-11 supply cataloger work leader.



“The supply cataloger was the most challenging role for me,” Jones-Johnson said. “Some days, I would go home wondering if I would survive because it was a lot of learning, writing and communicating with the customers daily.”



Though these rigorous experiences and the support of her mentors and family, she honed her skills and strengthened her resolve.



Over the years, the landscape of the DLA has transformed significantly, moving from paper-based operations to sophisticated digital processes.



“Technology has changed tremendously,” said Jones-Johnson. “We dealt with so much paperwork, using punch card machines and mailing paperwork via FedEx and United Postal Service. It was a great feeling transitioning to working on computers.”



Jones-Johnson has witnessed and adapted to these changes, focusing on the mission to support and supply military operations efficiently. Her tenure has been marked by memorable collaborations and projects, like working in product center teams, which she describes as a “real working family wanting to accomplish work goals as a team.”



Despite the occasional desire to leave government work, pivotal moments and decisions kept her at the agency.



“I told my parents that I was leaving upon graduating from college and starting a new career,” she recalled. Their prayers and support convinced her to stay and “tough it out,” a decision vindicated when she received a promotion from the Depot to the Center side of the Defense General Supply Center.



Her proudest achievements include being awarded Employee of the Month and the Quarter in the same year and, more recently, receiving her 40-year service pin.



“Many people don’t make it this far,” she said. “Thank God for blessing me to achieve this honor.”



As she looks to the future, Jones-Johnson anticipates further changes at DLA, particularly integrating new technology drastically changing how the agency runs its day-to-day operations. Retirement looms on her horizon, with plans to enjoy family life and eventually help raise grandchildren.



For those starting their careers at DLA, Jones-Johnson offers simple yet profound advice: “Always put God first, never forget where you started, strive to be the best worker/co-worker you can be, share your knowledge and skills with others, treat people the way you want to be treated with dignity and respect, and put yourself in the shoes of the customer.”

