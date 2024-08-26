Red Tails: Squadron 20 name change honors heritage

Photo By Trevor Cokley | U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Julian Jackson and member of Squadron 20 stands...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Julian Jackson and member of Squadron 20 stands in front of the “Wall of History” in Cadet Squadron’s newly redesigned Ready Room. The cadets rebranded their dormitory after they changed their name to Red Tails during the summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The red tails on Allied aircraft in European skies during World War II symbolized Tuskegee Airmen crews’ commitment to overcoming all obstacles to accomplish their mission. More than 80 years later, a cadet squadron became the first at the U.S. Air Force Academy to name itself after the nation’s first African American aircrews.



Cadet Squadron 20 will recognize the change to “Red Tails” with a renaming ceremony 10 a.m. Sept. 21 in Polaris Hall. The squadron, which called itself “Trolls” since 1972, also changed their motto to fit the new name: “Rise Above.”



“Rising above has a double meaning for us,” said Cadet 1st Class Julian Jackson, a Management major. “The Tuskegee Airmen rose above segregation, discrimination and all the roadblocks they faced. But they also rose above the clouds as they fought the Axis powers. Today, we are trying our best to emulate what the Tuskegee Airmen did so well, fighting through adversity and being excellent at what we do.”



The Tuskegee Airmen received their “Red Tails” nickname due to the distinctive deep red markings on the vertical stabilizers of their aircraft. The P-47 Thunderbolt and P-51 Mustang crews earned their fame while protecting American bombers. By the end of the war, Tuskegee Airmen crews had completed more than 1,500 combat missions, destroyed or damaged 400 enemy aircraft and numerous enemy installations. Their accomplishments during World War II played an important role in President Truman signing the order that ended racial segregation in U.S. military forces in 1948.



The idea for the name change originated with a lunchtime conversation in Mitchell Hall between then- third-degree cadets Jackson and Jillian Howe and other squadron members during Black History Month in February 2023. Both cadets were astonished to learn many of their friends didn’t know about the Tuskegee Airmen’s accomplishments and impact on civil rights. They went directly to squadron leadership with the idea and sought advice from Cadet Squadron 19, which changed its name back to Starship last year.



“Their hard-charging efforts were reflective of the ‘Rise Above’ mantra that the Red Tails pioneers achieved before them,” said Maj. Brinetta Hence, who took command of the squadron in May. “Once the new name was approved by the superintendent and ready to implement, the squadron’s cadet leadership was determined to spread Red Tails squadron pride through their exemplary enthusiasm. Their energy became infectious and inspired all squadron members to embrace it.”



After Squadron 20 learned Cadet Wing leadership approved the name change, cadets spent much of their summer rebranding their dormitory to fit the new name. The squadron received many items from Tuskegee Airmen and other organizations and expect more to arrive soon. They transferred the squadron meeting area into the “Ready Room,” complete with memorabilia, a “Wall of History,” a “Wall of Squadrons,” and a table that features the names of every Tuskegee Airman. Squadron 20 plans to use the room for squadron staff meetings and formal events.



Howe and Jackson said they were determined to retain the legacy of the squadron’s past era, even with the redesignation as Red Tails. Some of the cadets’ parents graduated as Trolls. Troll art still faces the door leading into the Ready Room.



“This name change is about people knowing who the Red Tails were and what they did,” Jackson said. “What we wanted out of this was for people to understand the story of the Tuskegee Airmen.”