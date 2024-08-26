Military Medical Research Critical to Mitigating Future Threats

The 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium, the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting focused on the unique medical needs of the warfighter, kicked off on Aug. 26.



Dr. Lester Martínez-López, DOD’s assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, referenced the conference’s theme, “Meeting the Changing Threat Through Military Medical Research.”



“As both the challenges and opportunities of medicine move at an ever-increasing speed, the importance of research is critical to understanding and mitigating new health threats, developing new treatments, and adapting combat care to the changing nature of warfare,” said Martinez.



“MHSRS has long been the premier forum for exchanging ideas and advancing military medical research. I am pleased to welcome all our participants here to my home state of Florida, with a special recognition for those who’ve traveled from overseas to join us. I trust that everyone will take full advantage of the learning available in all the sessions and take time to develop and deepen relationships with the research professionals showcased during this symposium.”



MHSRS offers a robust forum for researchers, health care professionals, and DOD leaders to share the latest research findings and advances in combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, and infectious diseases, among many other topics.



This year’s event features nearly 500 presentations on a range of topics including military medical readiness, expeditionary medicine and en route care, warfighter performance, return-to-duty, and others.



A panel discussion on “Combat Casualty Care Across the Continuum – Penetrating TBI & Repeated Concussive Events” took place during the opening session.



“Studying traumatic brain injury is essential for safeguarding the health and well-being of our service members and ensuring they receive the care and support to recover and become whole again,” said Dr. Terry M. Rauch, executive director of health readiness policy and oversight and director of research and development with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs.



“This panel of experts will discuss their wartime experiences and knowledge of TBI across echelons of care,” added Rauch. “They will discuss the challenges they encountered with caring for combat casualties with penetrating TBI and repeated exposures to TBIs.”



Closing out the plenary session, retired U.S. Army Col. Gregory D. Gadson gave a keynote address, sharing his story of sustaining injuries while deployed that led to bilateral-above-the-knee amputation—and now shares his experience through acting and motivational speaking.



A series of awards were presented during the symposium’s opening session, recognizing distinguished service to the MHS, and outstanding individual and team achievements. MHSRS hosts a “Young Investigator” competition, and judges will review more than 1,400 scientific posters presentations.



MHSRS also features an exposition showcasing displays from government, military, industry, and academic institutions. Government and military agencies participating in the expo include, among many others, the Air Force Research Laboratory, 711th Human Performance Wing, Airman Biosciences Division, the Defense Intrepid Network - National Intrepid Center of Excellence, and the Naval Medical Research Command.



Visit the 2024 MHSRS spotlight page on Health.mil for more news and highlights from this symposium and engage with us on social media using the #MHSRS2024 hashtag.

