U.S. Senate Committee staff member visits new APS-2 worksite in Poland

Photo By Cameron Porter | Ryan Pettit (third from left), a professional staff member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, conducted a site visit to the newest, most modern Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite in the world Aug. 22 in Powidz, Poland, to observe operations and tour the Army's premier APS-2 storage and maintenance complex. (Capt. James Bath)

POWIDZ, Poland – A professional staff member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations conducted a site visit to the newest, most modern Army Prepositioned Stocks worksite in the world Aug. 22 in Powidz, Poland.



Ryan Pettit, who previously served in civil affairs with the Marine Corps for over nine years, visited the Powidz APS-2 worksite to observe operations and tour the Army’s premier APS-2 storage and maintenance complex.



As a former member of the Council of Foreign Affairs and a U.S. Senate senior advisor for national security, Pettit was interested in learning more about the state-of-the-art Army APS-2 worksite and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s APS-2 program.



Guiding Pettit through the worksite and briefing him on its operational capabilities was the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, Lt. Col. Omar McKen, along with AFSBn-Poland’s senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez, and George Palmer, the Powidz worksite director. Accompanying Pettit on his visit to the site was Maj. Benjamin Cohen, an Army legislative liaison with the Secretary of the Army Financial Management-Budget Liaison.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite is comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space and a vehicle maintenance facility as well as supporting facilities. It houses and maintains a modernized Armored Brigade Combat Team’s worth of APS-2 equipment to include several dozen M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks, and nearly 200 other armored combat vehicles, plus more. To learn more about the Powidz APS-2 worksite, watch this video: www.dvidshub.net/video/930159.



The worksite was designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to meet the security and construction standards of the host nation with a variety of building types, such as open bay warehouses, wash racks and a fueling facility. Also, there is a 58,000 square foot earth-covered munitions storage area nearby.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite demonstrates the commitment and investment of the U.S. and the host nation with NATO through enduring agreements to posture resources for rapid deployment and deter potential adversaries.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program helps reduce deployment timelines, improves deterrence capabilities and provides additional combat power for contingency operations. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises like U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s DEFENDER series of exercises.



There are six APS-2 worksites across Europe located in five countries under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. Each APS-2 site has the capability to house and maintain about an Armored Brigade Combat Team’s or a Sustainment Brigade’s worth of equipment as well as engineer, artillery, military police, and medical capabilities.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. Additionally, it helps to assure NATO partners and allies that the U.S. is fully committed to the collective defense of Europe.



By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to employ at a moment’s notice, the APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.