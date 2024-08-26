Surviving the deep: Life as a female submariner

When the 19th amendment was ratified on Aug. 26, 1920, millions of women across the country won the right to vote. On Women’s Equality Day, we honor the hard-fought quest for universal suffrage and celebrate the monumental progress women have made over the last century.



In recognition of Women’s Equality Day, we are highlighting some of the exceptional women at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and its installations who did not let their gender stand in the way of achieving their goals.



In this feature, we interview Lt. Delany Bolton who is the submarine operations forces assistant for Submarine Squadron 1 (COMSUBRON ONE), a subordinate command of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) located onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Bolton’s journey began in May 2020 when she commissioned as a naval officer. She reported for duty on one of the nuclear-powered submarines, joining the crew of Hawaii’s homeported submarine, USS North Carolina in September 2021.



She works alongside 22 other submariners at COMSUBRON ONE, and assists with the day-to-day operations as the submarine liaison and submarine affairs operations officer, and is the only female.



While serving onboard the North Carolina for three years, Bolton’s biggest accomplishment was earning her dolphins which she received while on her scheduled port call in Alaska during the boat’s deployment. On submarines, receiving dolphins is a submarine warfare insignia earned to signify the completion of qualifications demonstrating the knowledge of all submarine systems and operations such as finding their way around in the dark to putting out fires; understanding the equipment, including pipes, wires and switches; compartments, and damage control, to name a few.



During her time on the North Carolina, she completed two western Pacific deployments and qualified for the engine room. This was her first sea tour before transferring to her current shore command at COMSUBRON ONE.



Serving on a submarine takes courage, stamina and expertise when it comes to these submersible nuclear-powered vessels. Bolton was able to dive through her career surviving the depths of the deep sea.



Being a camp counselor for military kids in high school drove her to pursue her career in the Navy as a submariner because the military kids shared similar experiences which was having a parent who was either a fallen or injured military parent, and being there for one another. The camp brought a positive impact where military kids formed a bond as they built traditions of lasting friendships and family. With the benefits of the camp program, she was inspired and also wanted to create a legacy for her submarine family as well.



Women in submarines began in 2010 following a decision from Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates allowing the first group of female officers to report to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. Today, over 700 women serve among 19 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine integrated crews as well as 19 integrated to Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines.



Bolton shared important lessons on what it is like being a submariner and its importance in today’s society in this male-dominated career.



“From the last 14 years that I have been a submariner, I’ve learned that it’s not about whether you were male or female, it’s about mutual respect and it’s not about the surface level of respect, it’s about that ingrained you don’t have to think about it kind of respect,” explained Bolton. “It’s about not stereotyping that women and men can accomplish great things in their own right and not limiting people, allowing people to grow individually as a person regardless of gender.”



Being a female submariner is no different than being a male submariner. You’re just simply part of the crew as a submariner where both men and women are human beings and treated as people in their chosen career fields to do a job equally with their set of skills and knowledge no matter if it’s on the surface or on shore.



What are three things you like about being a submariner?



First and foremost, the people. You will never meet anyone more hardworking and more dedicated, and truly to go do what we do like deployments and underways. Being such a small crew, you really bond and become family. You interact with one another in such a close manner and you’re really dependent around everyone around you to survive. It’s the family aspect of working together as a unit. The people are incredible - unmatched.



I also love the challenge, the empowerment and the leadership and obstacles you can overcome being a submariner. You’re doing something, you’re pushing the boundaries of human existence by surviving underwater for a long period of time. All of our life support equipment, all of the different systems that you have to manage and be able to lead and watch teams through that and come out stronger, more proficient and successful on the other side is a great opportunity and what I am very thankful for.



And, the last thing is probably cribbage, which is a fun tradition in the submarine force. Cribbage is a card game which I think originated in the UK and has been a popular game we play on the boat.



What does Women’s Equality Day mean to you?



To me, Women’s Equality Day is about respect. It’s rooted 104 years ago and American women won the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th amendment, so understanding that means that women are respected and successful in contributing their work in society which is extremely important to accept that. There’s lots of work and growth that individually and culturally needs to happen, but it’s important to acknowledge the history and the steps that have been made by women throughout time.



Name one female figure who inspires you and why?



I’m going to go with Marie Curie. She hits on a couple levels for me because she is a prominent scientist with two Nobel prizes. She was active in World War I, she’s also the leader of radiation science as a woman and she has a unit of radiation named after her. So both the nuclear side of being a submariner and also the female side, she’s made a lot of contributions to my career field. A powerful and scientific woman truthful to herself.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US