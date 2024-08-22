Carderock’s Capital Tech Bridge and Pike District Partnership Host Inaugural Scanner Industry Day Event

Photo By Tamari Perrineau-Palmer | Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock's Commanding Officer, Capt. Chris Matassa,...... read more read more Photo By Tamari Perrineau-Palmer | Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock's Commanding Officer, Capt. Chris Matassa, looks at a presentation at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division’s Capital Tech Bridge and Pike District Partnership first in-person Inaugural Scanner Day event (SIDE) Aug. 22, 2024, at Bethesda North Marriott Conference Center in Rockville, Md. It is the first partnership event aimed at working with small businesses and local organizations in Montgomery County to expand access to Navy opportunities and resources in the region, specifically showcasing the importance of having 3D printing technology to support the Navy’s mission. During the event, different companies showcased their 3D scanners on the demonstration floor and presented during two panels about reverse engineering and digital metrology. Carderock is one of the Navy’s pre-eminent research and development facilities that specializes in critical ship design components headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland. The Carderock Division supports small-scale model testing and evaluation of next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels. (U.S. Navy photo by Tamari Perrineau Palmer) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division and Pike District Partnership hosted their first in-person Inaugural Scanner Day Event (SIDE) on Aug. 22, 2024, at Bethesda North Marriott Conference Center in Rockville, Maryland.



SIDE is the first event since the July announcement of the partnership between Carderock and Pike District Partnership to work with small businesses and local organizations in Montgomery County to expand access to Navy opportunities and resources in the region. The event allowed participants, panelists and companies to network and learn more about the 3D scanning industry.



“We want to be able to add value and bring different partners, academia and industries together with the Navy so they can discuss the problems they're having to hopefully identify potential solutions for the sailors and marines,” Pike District Partnership Board of Directors Chairman Matthew Hermann said.



The event began with opening remarks from the event organizers including President and CEO of Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation Bill Tompkins, Carderock’s Capital Tech Bridge Director Lauren “Tink” Hanyok, Chairman of Pike District Partnership Matthew Hermann and Carderock’s Additive Manufacturing Engineer Ryan Fisher.



"I am honored to sponsor this event," Executive Director of Pike District Partnership Eugene Cornelius said. "We like that Montgomery County is positioning itself in tech and life science and what we accomplished today was remarkable. We had the chance to introduce this industry and line of business to the area."



The first panel featured a leadership perspective discussion between President of the Applied Science and Technology Research Organization of America Neal Orringer, Carderock’s Principal for Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Cynthia Waters and Carderock’s Chief Technology Officer Elissa Trueman about the advantages of the 3D scanning industry for companies and organizations as experienced leaders.



3D scanning is the process of converting a physical object into digital geometry that can be used for manufacturing, preservation, documentation and analysis. For Maj. Matt Audette, Advanced Manufacturing Team Lead at Marine Corps System Command, 3D scanning allows the Marine Corps to quickly repair tools and parts needed on the field. Lead Instructor on the Tek Unit for the Marine Corps, Noah Matthew Haskit, says 3D scanning speeds up the supply chain and makes a unit mission-ready.



"3D scanning is a technology that enables Carderock to be more precise," Fisher said. "Specifically in how we conduct tests, confirm the models we are fabricating are truly representative of the design elements being evaluated and speed up reverse engineering of components/assemblies for injection into digital models. This will only help Carderock move faster and provide better work products that enable the Navy to effectively carry out its mission. Choosing the right tool for the job is critical when it comes to employing 3D scanning and understanding the limits of the technology helps in growing this capability for the Navy."



After the leadership panel, attendees picked between two breakout sessions that discussed reverse engineering and digital metrology.



The reverse engineering panelists Kyle Burdine, Director of Digitize Design, Judah Sher, Reverse Engineer Specialist of GoEngineer, Author Young-Spivy, Business Developer of Direct Dimensions and Patrick Violante, Program Manager of Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia , discussed the process and use of reverse engineering and how it scans data for the government and different industries.



The digital metrology panelists Gabrielle Williams, Account Manager of Creaform/Peel3D, Mathew Johnson and Lead Scanner and Digital Meteorologist Brett Griffith, talked about the challenges of digital metrology, how the process works with examples of the scanning tools used, such as an optical profile meter and structured light scanner.



When the first breakout session concluded, CEO of Direct Dimension Michael Raphael spoke at the luncheon about how he started his business in 3D scanning and the different projects he worked on such as famous action movies providing props and curating historic artifacts for museums.



"One of the very first things we scanned in 1997 was a bronze bust of Rear Adm. George Wallace Melville for Carderock," Raphael said. "It had almost fallen off of its pedestal and they wanted to digitally preserve it."



After lunch, attendees had the option to attend another breakout session or network on the industry floor, which consisted of demonstrations from industry partners.



For more information on the Capital Tech Bridge or upcoming events by the Capital Tech Bridge, please contact Lauren “Tink” Hanyok at lauren.w.hanyok.civ@us.navy.mil.



