Women’s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women

FORT SILL, Okla. – With a new Operations Sergeant Major coming to 31st Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, two highly-qualified women will soon lead the brigade’s operations section after Women’s Equality Day.



Women’s Equality Day celebrates both the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, which prohibited the denial of the right to vote based on sex, and decades of work to fight gender discrimination.



31st ADA Brigade, the Archer Brigade, embodies the spirit of Women’s Equality Day every day of the year. Women serve with distinction across the formation at every level, including at the highest level with Brigade Commander, Col. Lourdes Costas. There are no obstacles to anyone’s potential and every person receives respect.



Sgt. Maj. Amanda Gandy, the incoming Operations Sergeant Major for the Archer Brigade, is a prime example of this. Sgt. Maj. Gandy first joined the Army in 2007, following in the footsteps of her twin brother. She came in as a Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator Maintainer and is no stranger to the Archer Brigade with her previous assignments in 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. With a 17-year distinguished career, she has few regrets. The Army has opened a lot of opportunities that she otherwise would not have had.



“I like the Army,” Sgt. Maj. Gandy said, “I like what it brings to me, and it’s blessed me with a lot of different things, including my husband and kids.”



Her most fulfilling assignments were being a platoon sergeant and a first sergeant for a Patriot battery. For both of those assignments, she served in Korea, where she enjoyed the operations and challenges the mission offered. In almost every Army assignment she has had, she has always felt that she is a part of the team. Her male colleagues always gave her the respect she deserves.



For junior soldiers, she gives this advice: “As long as you get the basics right and be at the right place, at the right time, with the right attitude, you can succeed in the Army. Bring something to the team and be a good team player.”



Sgt. Maj. Gandy will join Maj. Samantha Griesinger, the current Operations Officer. Maj. Griesinger commissioned from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2012 into air defense. She decided to go to West Point because she wanted to follow the lead of her Navy mother and Marine father. Commissioning appealed to her because she wanted to be in a position able to make change from the start.



“I wanted to be able to enact change the minute I joined,” Maj. Griesinger explained. “Being that platoon leader allows me to make a positive impact from the very beginning.”



Maj. Griesinger said that her proudest moments in the Army are when she exerts a positive influence on the soldiers she leads. “You always hear how a good leader can make or break a unit…It gives me a sense of winning when I can take care of my soldiers, both by ensuring they are personally taken care of and making sure they get the proper training to succeed.”



Maj. Griesinger has always enjoyed the diversity of experiences in air defense. With the increasing need for the branch’s short range and high to medium air defense capabilities, the branch brings a lot of uniqueness. Her career has taken her to both Korea and Germany. She enjoyed those a lot for the different cultures she interacted with and the important missions given to her and her soldiers.



For new soldiers, she emphasized the importance of understanding guidance, but not hesitating to act. For her, the principle of mission command is what makes great leaders in the U.S. Army.



“Don’t be afraid to ask questions and seek guidance, but also don’t be afraid to take action. Don’t wait to act when you know action needs to be taken.”



With Maj. Griesinger and Sgt. Maj. Gandy soon running the operations shop together, they will lead the heart and brain of the brigade’s operations. Whether it is planning a major training event or rapidly deploying one of the brigade’s Patriot battalions, they will be at the forefront of any major effort in the Archer Brigade.



“The Army has so many women in leadership roles that have broken through barriers and are role models for those behind them,” said Col. Costas. The brigade commander expressed confidence in the operations shop and the numerous exemplars of women in the Archer Brigade who strive to break barriers every day.



These are just two profiles in success amidst numerous examples within the Archer Brigade. The brigade is proud to be a place where anyone, regardless of gender, can succeed. 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade continually maximizes the resources for soldiers and families to achieve their potential.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 16:03 Story ID: 479444 Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s Equality Day - Archer Brigade Operations Driven by Women, by CPT Duy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.