Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

FORT BLISS, Texas — On Aug. 26, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade celebrated Women’s Equality Day, joining the nation in honoring the ratification of the 19th Amendment. This historic event, which granted women the right to vote, served as a reminder of the progress made toward gender equality and the ongoing commitment to fostering a more inclusive future.



“As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, it’s important for any young woman aspiring to a military career to know that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to leadership,” said Maj. Michelle HartbergerSolano, battalion executive officer assigned to the 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. “What we bring to the table — our character, charisma and empathy — is more than enough to make a meaningful impact.”



Sgt. Maj. Crystal Ramirez, 11th ADA Brigade operations sergeant major, emphasized the importance of recognizing the journey women have taken to reach where they are today. “It’s important to acknowledge Women’s Equality Day because many women, past, present and future, are creating the change we need to see in the Army,” Ramirez said.



Sgt. Lamesha Louza, 11th ADA Brigade CBRN specialist, explained that Women’s Equality Day represents more than just the right to vote. “It’s about having the courage and determination to break away from tradition and showing resilience, just as the women before us have paved the way to where we are today,” she said.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrea LaSan, brigade senior food advisor, highlighted the importance of mentorship and leadership in advancing equality. “As women in the military, we have a unique opportunity to mentor and support each other, finding positive role models to help achieve our goals. Women’s Equality Day allows us to recognize the years of perseverance by women who served before us and to honor their contributions,” LaSan said.

