Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

    Photo By Sgt. JaDarius Duncan | Soldiers and leaders assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade are pictured...... read more read more

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Story by Capt. Ego Ekenta 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    FORT BLISS, Texas — On Aug. 26, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade celebrated Women’s Equality Day, joining the nation in honoring the ratification of the 19th Amendment. This historic event, which granted women the right to vote, served as a reminder of the progress made toward gender equality and the ongoing commitment to fostering a more inclusive future.

    “As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, it’s important for any young woman aspiring to a military career to know that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to leadership,” said Maj. Michelle HartbergerSolano, battalion executive officer assigned to the 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. “What we bring to the table — our character, charisma and empathy — is more than enough to make a meaningful impact.”

    Sgt. Maj. Crystal Ramirez, 11th ADA Brigade operations sergeant major, emphasized the importance of recognizing the journey women have taken to reach where they are today. “It’s important to acknowledge Women’s Equality Day because many women, past, present and future, are creating the change we need to see in the Army,” Ramirez said.

    Sgt. Lamesha Louza, 11th ADA Brigade CBRN specialist, explained that Women’s Equality Day represents more than just the right to vote. “It’s about having the courage and determination to break away from tradition and showing resilience, just as the women before us have paved the way to where we are today,” she said.

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrea LaSan, brigade senior food advisor, highlighted the importance of mentorship and leadership in advancing equality. “As women in the military, we have a unique opportunity to mentor and support each other, finding positive role models to help achieve our goals. Women’s Equality Day allows us to recognize the years of perseverance by women who served before us and to honor their contributions,” LaSan said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 16:11
    Story ID: 479443
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024, by CPT Ego Ekenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024
    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024
    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024
    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024
    Celebrating Women’s Equality Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1AD
    WomensEqualityDay
    ImperialBrigade
    DEOMIObservance
    EqualityDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download