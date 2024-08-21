Honoring the Legacy of Women’s Equality Day: Voices of Women in the 65th Air Base Group

Photo By Cristina Oliveira | Women’s Equality Day, as celebrated by the 65th Air Base Group, highlights both the...... read more read more Photo By Cristina Oliveira | Women’s Equality Day, as celebrated by the 65th Air Base Group, highlights both the progress made and the ongoing pursuit of gender equality in the U.S. Air Force. Colonel Carina Harrison, Master Sergeant Ebonie Hills, Technical Sergeant Jessica Yelkovich and Technical Sergeant Mandelyn Cook-Jones, sees this day as a call to action, emphasizing the importance of leadership, mentorship, and breaking barriers. They draw inspiration from past trailblazers and are committed to fostering a more inclusive future where women play pivotal roles across all levels of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira) see less | View Image Page

Women’s Equality Day, observed annually on August 26th, is more than just a commemoration of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. It is a day to reflect on the journey women have taken toward equality, celebrate the progress made, and recognize the work that remains. For women in the U.S. Air Force, this day holds a profound significance, as it symbolizes not just a historical victory, but also an ongoing commitment to equality in a profession that demands resilience, courage, and leadership.



A Commitment to Equality and Leadership



Colonel Carina Harrison, Commander of the 65th Air Base Group, sees Women’s Equality Day as a celebration of both historical progress and ongoing efforts towards gender equality. "This day underscores the achievements of women and fuels my drive to advance equal representation," she explains.



Inspired by her mother and influential women who overcame significant challenges, Colonel Harrison's career reflects a deep commitment to fostering inclusion and support. Her leadership roles, including standing it up in Lean In circles and contributing to the Women’s Air and Space Force Foundation, highlight her dedication to empowering others. She envisions a future where women’s roles in the Air Force continue to expand, bringing new perspectives and innovations. "I hope my career demonstrates that with passion and perseverance, we can achieve anything," she adds.



Looking ahead, Colonel Harrison is excited about the potential for women to influence the Air Force’s future. "We are on the cusp of seeing even greater leadership and opportunities for women, and I am committed to paving the way for the next generation," she says.



A Personal Reflection on Equality and Service



For Master Sergeant (MSgt) Ebonie Hills of the 65th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) at Lajes Field, Women’s Equality Day serves as both a celebration and a call to action. "Women’s Equality Day is a profound reminder of the strength, resilience, and potential of women everywhere," she shares. "As a woman serving in the U.S. Air Force, it symbolizes not just the recognition of our rights, but the celebration of our contributions and sacrifices. And oftentimes, silent sacrifices."



Hills draws inspiration from numerous women, both historical figures and those in her personal life. From Harriet Tubman and Dr. Maya Angelou to Michelle Obama and her own mother, she finds strength in their stories of perseverance and leadership. "My mother has been my pillar of strength and source of inspiration. Her perseverance drives the work ethic I have exhibited in my successful U.S. Air Force career. She is my hero."



Throughout her career, MSgt Hills has been a driving force for equality and inclusion, leading initiatives that foster resilience among Airmen. "My leadership style has taught me that together we can foster an environment where every woman, regardless of her background, can soar to her fullest potential. We must continue to prioritize self-care, uplift, support, and stand in solidarity," she affirms, reflecting her deep commitment to driving positive change.



Empowering Others Through Leadership and Mentorship



Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Jessica Yelkovich, who served in the 496th Air Base Squadron (ABS) at Morón Air Base, Spain, is dedicated to empowering others, especially in environments where women are underrepresented. Reflecting on Women’s Equality Day, Yelkovich credits her upbringing for her strong work ethic and commitment to honesty and fairness. "I try to be the best version of me every day and empower everyone to be the best versions of themselves," she shares.



As the only female active-duty member in her squadron during a Developmental Special Duty (DSD) assignment as a Military Training Leader (MTL), Yelkovich ensured her female trainees received the respect they deserved. "I made sure my female Airmen were treated fairly and with respect," she recalls, highlighting the challenges they faced in a tough training environment. Her leadership style, marked by vocal advocacy and tough love, was shaped by her experiences in male-dominated fields.



Looking ahead, Yelkovich is optimistic about the evolving role of women in the Air Force. "More women are being put in leadership roles, which I love to see. We just need to continue this," she says, hoping to inspire the next generation of women to see that "we can do anything that a man can do."



Breaking Barriers in Predominantly Male Fields



Reflecting on Women’s Equality Day, TSgt Mandelyn Cook-Jones of the 496th ABS sees it as a celebration of progress and the ongoing opportunities for women in male-dominated fields. Her Air Force journey has been shaped by early mentorship from pioneers like MSgt Michelle McCullough-Cruz (Retired), the first female Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCO) in her career field, who guided her during her formative years at Kadena Air Base. "She mentored me as a young first-line supervisor, and I've carried that mentorship forward as I’ve advanced in rank," Cook-Jones shares.



As a leader, TSgt Mandelyn Cook-Jones has actively promoted diversity and inclusion, organizing Women’s History Month events at Morón Air Base that provided a platform for women to share their experiences and challenges in the military. "Whether you are a woman or a man in my chain of command, I will respect you both up and down the chain and across the ranks," she asserts. Looking forward, Cook-Jones envisions expanded roles for women in both combat and leadership positions within the Air Force. Inspired by pioneers like Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, she reflects, "I hope I’ve empowered the younger female Airmen I’ve served with," while resonating with Bass’s belief that "self-care is not selfish."



A Shared Vision for the Future



As these women’s stories illustrate, Women’s Equality Day is not just a moment to reflect on the past — it is an opportunity to look forward, envisioning a future where equality is not just an aspiration but a lived reality. The role of women in the Air Force is evolving rapidly, and the next decade promises to see even greater strides in gender equality, driven by the leadership, mentorship, and determination of women like Col Harrison, MSgt Hills, TSgt Yelkovich, and TSgt Cook-Jones.



MSgt Hills looks forward to a future where women "not only occupy a broader range of leadership positions but also play pivotal roles in all operational capacities." She believes that continued support for work-life balance and family-friendly policies will enhance women’s contributions and roles.



TSgt Yelkovich acknowledges the progress made, stating, "We, as women, have come such a long way over these last few decades," while referencing Ayn Rand’s quote, "The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who’s going to stop me."



TSgt Cook-Jones reflects on the remarkable progress since 1948 and expresses gratitude for the ones that served in all branches of the military and have paved the way to equality for women. "Serving alongside our brothers in uniform is something I do not take lightly," she says.



Colonel Carina Harrison sees Women’s Equality Day as a critical reminder to keep pushing for progress. "This day underscores the importance of advancing equal representation and breaking barriers in the Air Force," she notes. Harrison’s commitment to leadership and mentoring reflects her dedication to shaping a more inclusive future.



Together, these voices remind us that the pursuit of equality is an ongoing mission, celebrated every day as women in the Air Force continue to inspire, lead, and break barriers.