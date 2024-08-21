HRC leaders reflect on service during Women’s Equality Day

Photo By Maria McClure | Until Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, center, took command July 9 of the U.S. Army Human...... read more read more Photo By Maria McClure | Until Maj. Gen. Hope C. Rampy, center, took command July 9 of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, it had been more than a decade since three women served at the helm of HRC. In addition to Rampy, Brig. Gen. Peggy McManus, left, serves in a dual-hatted position as the deputy commanding general of HRC and the director of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, and Col. Jeanette A. Martin recently became the HRC chief of staff. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – With the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920, women were granted the right to vote, though it was a selective equality because most Black women remained disenfranchised under Jim Crow laws until nearly five decades later.



“We must understand the past and know where we are today to forge our future path,” said Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy, commanding general of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.



As HRC marks Women’s Equality Day, the command also celebrates female Soldiers and their immense spirit and contributions to keeping the nation safe and free.



“Observing Women’s Equality Day highlights the commitment of the Army to diversity and inclusion,” said Col. Jeanette A. Martin, HRC chief of staff. “It underscores the recognition of women’s contributions to the military and society, promotes equality in all facets of service, and inspires ongoing efforts to eliminate barriers to women’s advancement in the Armed Forces.”



Women have been part of the Army since the Revolutionary War, yet most rights gained by women – even the right to serve – have been hard fought.



“While the Army offers equal pay, it was not until 2013 that women were legally allowed to fill combat roles and that integration did not begin until 2016, although women were already operating in some of those positions,” Rampy said.



Seeing women in senior leadership roles and combat positions sends a powerful message that there are no limits to what women can achieve in the Army, said Brig. Gen. Peggy McManus, HRC deputy commanding general and director of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate.



“This visibility encourages young women to pursue careers in the military and aspire to leadership positions,” McManus said.





Servant-leader

Until Rampy took command July 9, it had been more than a decade since three women served at the helm of HRC. In addition to Rampy, McManus serves in a dual-hatted position, and Martin recently became the chief of staff.



Rampy came to the Army through the college ROTC program with the intent of serving four years. When, as a young lieutenant, she saw the impact a single action had on a Soldier, Rampy knew she was in the right place and decided to stay.



“That really set a good foundation that I have used in every job,” she said. “I have loved all the positions and challenges the Army has presented from battalion level to Army and Joint Staff time.”



Being part of a team that has a national mission and feels like Family are the best parts of serving in the Army, Rampy said.



“Good and bad days, I love this profession,” she said.



Selfless service is exemplified by being a servant-leader, Rampy said, which means focusing on the mission and others – not personal gain or recognition.



“It means doing the right thing for the right reason even when no one is watching,” she said.



Back when she first joined the Army, Rampy never imagined she would one day be a commanding general.



“As a senior captain I thought it would be cool if I were lucky enough to get promoted to colonel,” she said.



Rampy recommends female Soldiers know their value and remain students of their profession.



“Earn every position,” she said. “It is OK to be vulnerable and admit mistakes, understand the power of emotional intelligence. Seek multiple sources for mentorship and coaching to provide perspective.”





Overcoming challenges



As a high school student, sports gave McManus a sense of purpose and achievement while her late mother guided her.



“She was my first and most influential mentor,” McManus said. “Her wisdom, strength, and unwavering faith in me shaped the person and leader I have become. She taught me what it means to be a strong, courageous, and loving women. She encouraged me to pursue my dreams and never give up. Though she is not here in body, her spirit continues to guide and inspire me every day. Her influence set me up to become a successful adult by giving me the confidence, the work ethic, and the moral compass that I needed to succeed in life and in the Army.”



Taking care of Soldiers attracted McManus to the Adjutant General Corps, and the camaraderie influenced her to continue serving. “The honor of being part of a respected institution and the personal satisfaction of knowing you’ve committed yourself to a noble cause are powerful aspects of military service,” she said.



McManus credits Soldiers and leaders she met along her Army journey for the success she has experienced.



“The people I’ve met, and the experiences I’ve had have all contributed to reaching the position I am in today,” she said. “It’s a testament to how the Army can shape and grow you.”



McManus encourages those women who aspire to become the Army’s future leaders to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.



“Resilience is built through overcoming difficulties and adapting to change,” she said. “Understand that setbacks are a part of growth, learn from them, and use them to strengthen your character and leadership abilities.”





Joyous service



Martin was drawn to the Adjutant General Corps because of the opportunity to serve and support Soldiers through personnel management. “This role allows me to contribute significantly to the overall mission of the Army, ensuring that service members, their Families, and veterans are provided the essential personnel services and support required,” she said.



Although every day of her career has been “joyous,” Martin said, the most notable moments of her service are deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.



“I was blessed enough to return home safely with all the Soldiers who deployed with me,” she said. “Each of these experiences has shaped my growth as a leader.”



The camaraderie and sense of belonging is what makes service in the Army unique, Martin said.



“The relationships formed with fellow Soldiers creates a strong support network, and there’s immense pride in serving a greater purpose for the nation,” she said. “There is no other profession that gives back as much as you give.”



Continuing your education as a Soldier is vital to equipping yourself with the latest knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to adapt to evolving challenges, Martin said.



“It encourages critical thinking and innovation, fostering a lifelong learning culture essential for effective leadership in a dynamic environment,” she said.





Right to vote

The suffragists who fought to ensure women the right to vote contributed to a new way of thinking in the United States.



“That significant change opened doors and has continued to raise awareness of inequalities and challenges that women may face,” Rampy said.



As the nation recognizes Women’s Equality Day it is vital to reflect on one of America’s key freedoms – the right to vote.



“Part of the reason we are Soldiers is to fight and win our nation’s wars, but it is because of us that we have a democracy, and we defend that right to vote every single day,” Rampy said. “So, why not cast a vote?”



Elected officials make decisions that directly impact the military, McManus added.



“By voting, Soldiers can influence who makes those decisions and advocates for policies that support the well-being of service members, veterans, and their Families,” she said.