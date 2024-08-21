A Woman and a Skipper: Commanding Officers’ Perspectives on Women’s Equality

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain takes pride in highlighting the exceptional women on the installation who serve in many capacities. This year’s theme for Women’s Equality Day is, “One Piece at a Time,” reflecting on the lives and contributions of remarkable individuals who played pivotal roles in women gaining the right to vote.



Two commanding officers, Capt. Katie Abdallah of Naval Computer and Telecommunication Station (NCTS) Bahrain, and Capt. Evelyn Lee of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, shared their personal experiences regarding women’s equality in the U.S. Navy.



Since the beginning of your Navy career, how has women's equality across the enterprise changed/evolved/improved?



Abdallah: “When I first joined the Navy, there were still some restrictions for women serving in the Navy, but the culture continues to adapt over time. For example, women are now allowed to serve on submarines. Being a Naval Academy (USNA) graduate, it is inspiring to go from 55 female graduates in 1980 to over 350 female graduates in 2024. During my time, I had the pleasure of experiencing the first female Blue Angel pilot, first female CO of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, first female USNA superintendent, and the first female CNO [Chief of Naval Operations]. Women leaders continue to make waves in the Navy and those waves are not going to stop any time soon.”



Lee: “I have been fortunate to witness various improvements and evolutions for women during my career. As a detailer, I had a front row seat for the integration of ‘Women in Submarines,’ as the first round of females, in particular, Lt. Cmdr. Supply Corps officers were detailed to submarines. During my department head (DH) tour on a cruiser, I witnessed the first enlisted female arrive to the ship. Side note, I was the first female DH on the ship, and we had about half a dozen female division officers. In addition to these integration achievements, I have been very appreciative of the improvements in uniform regulations to better fit the female form, as well as strides in family considerations for male and female Sailors.”



How do you view the significance of Women's Equality Day in the context of your role as a commanding officer?



Lee: “Representation absolutely matters when it comes to future generations being able to ‘see’ themselves in various roles that historically have not been held by folk that look like them. The significance that younger sees me, who also looks like them, and knows or can believe, ‘If she can, then I can too.’"



Abdallah: “I would have never had this opportunity to be a CO if it wasn't for the men and women who fought for equality years ago. In 1920, women were granted the right to vote and in 1948, women were granted the right to serve as permanent member of the Navy and other armed services. It is a true honor and privilege to have this opportunity to lead an amazing team in Bahrain. I would not have gotten to this position without my service brothers and sisters who supported me along the way. Our diversity in the Navy makes us stronger than any other Navy in the world. It's an honor to continue to pave the way for women's equality for the future. Who knows where we will go next?”



What advice would you give to the young women joining the Navy today, or women that might consider the Navy as a career, based on your years of experience?



Lee: “I will always advise anyone to do the best they can do. Strive for the best they can achieve, and remain true themselves. Drawing from my own experience, I once believed the feminine or cutesy hobbies I loved needed to be suppressed or supplemented with more male-friendly hobbies. I now embrace my love of paper crafting and I find ways to incorporate my hobby into my professional environment.”



Abdallah: “Be yourself - don't be someone you are not or you will be miserable. You can still abide by the Navy's regulations without changing who you are. Never give up on your goals and dreams. Use your strengths to your advantage. Be humble. Continue to self-assess, learn and grow from your mistakes or shortcomings. No one is perfect. You are not alone. Don't be afraid to ask for help. We are here to help each other thrive. It takes a team to accomplish the mission.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

