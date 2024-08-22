Sailor in the Spotlight – HM2 Geneva Dixon

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Aug. 21, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Geneva Dixon, from...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | NAS SIGONELLA, Sicily (Aug. 21, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Geneva Dixon, from Linden, New Jersey, updates the U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella Human Resources information board, Aug. 21, 2024. U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation. see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Aug. 26, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Geneva Dixon, 25, from Linden, New Jersey, joined the Navy in 2016 to experience new places. She arrived at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella in October 2022, ready to tackle tasks with a smile.



“We train to be the best, and we do that by persevering every day, despite the setbacks that may come,” said Dixon, who was recently selected as U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella’s Sailor of the Quarter. According to her leadership, Dixon has excelled in her role as the Human Resources Department lead command pay and personnel administrator.



Exhibiting exceptional leadership skills and a strong work ethic, Dixon has played a key role in preparing more than 50 Naval awards for service members, coordinated 10 awards boards, and provided award writing training to more than 25 chief petty officers and officers.



“Petty Officer Dixon’s dedication, leadership, and achievements demonstrate her outstanding performance in her role as a leader,” said Lt. Julius C. Wiseman III, human resources department head, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella. “Her dedication to physical fitness [as a command fitness leader] and leading by example is commendable.”



In addition to her administrative duties, Dixon holds several collateral duties, which include: serving as Morale, Welfare and Recreation vice president, customer service representative, assistant command fitness leader, and Second Class Petty Officer Association Sailor of the Month coordinator. Dixon feels these roles help the command improve by keeping Sailors motivated.



“Serving means making sacrifices to help others, inside and outside the military,” said Dixon.



During her time in the Navy, Dixon has accomplished many goals, both here in Sigonella and at previous commands, including U.S. NMRTC Rota, Spain, and 2nd Marine Division, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. When asked about her proudest accomplishment, she fondly looked back on her time with the Marines.



“That was a tough and difficult challenge – especially being the first and only female in my battalion to work with a rifle company,” said Dixon.



Despite the challenges, she steadfastly believes there is a space for anyone in the military. “You deserve to be in the spaces with others who don’t look like you,” said Dixon.



Outside of work, Dixon enjoys working out, cooking, and baking new, flavorful recipes! As a foodie, she loves the Sicilian culinary tradition of incorporating pistachio into local foods. She also recently earned her Bachelor of Health Sciences.



When asked about her favorite piece of advice, Dixon shared Nelson Mandela’s words of wisdom, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”



U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella ensures maximum readiness by providing high-quality, safe patient and family-centered care to maximize force health protection for all beneficiaries, to included NATO and transient DoD forces in the U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Sixth Fleet areas of operation.



