Amici e Alleati – Friends and Allies

Courtesy Photo | ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 31, 2024) Cmdr. Marco Felici, commanding officer of the Italian...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 31, 2024) Cmdr. Marco Felici, commanding officer of the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593) speaks on a radio during approach with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), July 31, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (Italian navy photo by OR3 Luciano Porcino) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is underway completing its final deployment preparations including Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), but she isn’t alone.



While it is not a surprise that the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, Harry S. Truman CSG, is operating with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and its eight aviation squadrons, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 with two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, one unique element of the underway period was Truman’s work alongside the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593).



“Working side by side with an allied force is very motivating, especially with a U.S. Carrier Strike Group, the highest expression of power projection in the world,” said Cmdr. Marco Felici, commanding officer of ITS Carabiniere (F 593). “It was an invaluable opportunity to experience a different working and living environment. The best part of it all was sharing different practices and points of view, targeting the same goals.”



In the exercise, ITS Carabiniere operated as part of the Harry S. Truman CSG, which forged personal relationships and tactical acumen that support NATO’s collective defense. COMPTUEXs simulate real-world multi-domain scenarios to provide training, mentorship, and assessment opportunities that increase proficiency and identify areas for improvement. While working as a U.S. national force is critically important, one of the U.S. Navy’s greatest strengths is interoperability with Allies and partners. In recent years, for example, Carabiniere operated in the Mediterranean with multiple U.S. Navy ships and strike groups.



“The integration further strengthens and highlights a unity of intent that is already a ‘fait accompli,’” said Felici. “Our countries’ military alliance benefits in many ways. Our integration strengthens confidence and trust in each other’s competence and capability, thus fostering mutual trust at all levels.”



Just as a U.S. Navy CSG is often a key element of numbered fleet and combatant command operations, they also serve the same role when operating under the authority of a NATO maritime component commander such as Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO). The opportunity for Harry S. Truman, Carabiniere, and CSG teammates to work together ensured that U.S. and Italian Sailors alike – including many first-term Sailors – were able to collaborate in a training environment before an upcoming deployment that may include similar operations.



HST CSG is scheduled to deploy later this year, and is a manueverable, tailorable force that delivers unparalleled capability and capacity to maritime and geographic combatant commanders alike. Leveraging strike, surface, anti-submarine, electronic attack, command-and-control, and information warfare capabilities, among many others, CSGs promote security, stability, freedom of navigation, and commerce for the U.S. and her Allies alike, including America’s amici e alleati (friends and allies), the Italians.



Units part of the COMPTUEX training scenario were CSG-8, Harry S. Truman CSG, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, ITS Carabiniere (F 593), and the Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyers USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), USS Stout (DDG 55), USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), and USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79).



Carrier Strike Group 8’s mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat, incident to operations at sea, by building and employing a trained, ready, Carrier Strike Group prepared when called upon to achieve the warfighting objectives of the assigned Joint Force or Fleet Commander. You can find them on DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG-8.



Carrier Strike Group 4’s mission is to train, mentor, and assess carrier strike groups, amphibious ready groups, and independent deployers for global combat against peer competitors. You can find them on LinkedIn, Twitter (@CSG_4), and DVIDS.