Pennsylvania’s Fulton Bank receives 2024 Department of Defense Freedom Award

Courtesy Photo | The Department of Defense honors 15 civilian employers with the Secretary of Defense...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Department of Defense honors 15 civilian employers with the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2024. The event was hosted by the acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, the Ashish S. Vazirani. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bank was recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the Department of Defense to employers for their exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve members, in a ceremony at the Pentagon Aug. 22.



The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office, runs the annual award program, which has presented the honor to employers since 1996.



Recipients of this prestigious award include small and large private businesses and public sector employers nominated by a National Guard or Reserve employee in their organization. Award nominations are accepted from all 50 states, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and District of Columbia.



Fulton Bank is one only 15 employers nationwide selected to receive the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award this year.



“Fulton Bank ensures everyone understand the USERRA law,” said State ESGR Chair Marty Kuhar. “All supervisors are trained annually, USERRA posters are at each work site, and it is in the new employee handbook and on the company intranet.”



Pennsylvania Army National Guard Col. Brett Gagnon nominated the Fulton Bank for the Freedom Award for their outstanding support of his military career. In nominating the bank for the award, Gagnon stated that corporate executives, managers, and coworkers all sent cards, letters, and other items to him and unit members during his most recent deployment. Bank personnel also maintained contact with his family, providing gift cards and support to his wife and children. Fulton Bank provides outstanding benefits to Guard and Reserve members. Deployed service members receive 52 weeks of differential pay while maintaining family health, retirement, and investment benefits.



The bank’s nomination was selected from the 30 nationwide finalists.



Numerous Fulton Bank supervisors have received a Patriot Award, Seven Seals Award, and Above and Beyond Awards. They have also attended an ESGR Boss Lift event and awards luncheon for which the received a Pennsylvania ESGR Certificate of Support.



“Fulton Bank recognizes the unique talents veterans and active military personnel bring to the workplace – and the community. Through a myriad of initiatives and policies, Fulton honors service members and is fully committed to providing opportunities to help them grow rewarding careers,” said Bernadette Taylor, chief human resources officer. “We are so proud and honored to have been awarded the Freedom Award for these efforts.”



ESGR, a Department of Defense office, exists to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers’ principal advocate within DoD.