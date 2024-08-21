Airmen of Altus: Airman 1st Class Noah Melero

Get to know the Airman of the Month for May, Airman 1st Class Noah Melero, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems apprentice.
Where are you from?
I am from Merced, California.
Why did you join the military?
I joined the military because I wanted to become an electrician and an opportunity opened up in the Air Force so I took it.
Can you tell me a little about your job?
I repair and maintain all electrical systems on base.
How does your job contribute to the Altus AFB mission?
My job is essential to the mission because, without us, the base is without power and the mission can not be completed, planes can not fly and students would not be able to be trained.
What’s your favorite part about the job?
My favorite part of this job is the people that are around me and the support from supervisors and wingmen.
What do you enjoy doing in your off time?
In my free time I enjoy playing golf, working on cars, and traveling.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 12:11
|Story ID:
|479315
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Hometown:
|MERCED, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
