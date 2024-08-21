Airmen of Altus: Airman 1st Class Noah Melero

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Melero, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Melero, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems apprentice, center, is awarded the May Airman of the Month certificate by Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, right, at Altus Air Force Base Oklahoma, June 14, 2024. Some things Melero did to win airman of the month were install 12 new LED light fixtures for an outdoor recreational area, assist fire alarm system technicians in conducting preventative maintenance, and plan a Mother’s Day event for his co-workers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray) see less | View Image Page

Get to know the Airman of the Month for May, Airman 1st Class Noah Melero, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems apprentice.



Where are you from?



I am from Merced, California.



Why did you join the military?



I joined the military because I wanted to become an electrician and an opportunity opened up in the Air Force so I took it.



Can you tell me a little about your job?



I repair and maintain all electrical systems on base.



How does your job contribute to the Altus AFB mission?



My job is essential to the mission because, without us, the base is without power and the mission can not be completed, planes can not fly and students would not be able to be trained.



What’s your favorite part about the job?



My favorite part of this job is the people that are around me and the support from supervisors and wingmen.



What do you enjoy doing in your off time?



In my free time I enjoy playing golf, working on cars, and traveling.