American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates 80th Anniversary of Operation Dragoon at Rhone American Cemetery

DRAGUIGNAN, France— The serene grounds of the Rhone American Cemetery served as the backdrop for a moving ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Dragoon, the pivotal Allied invasion that liberated Southern France during World War II, Aug. 16, 2024, at Rhone American Cemetery in Draguignan, France.



The solemn ceremony brought together dignitaries, multinational military representatives, and citizens across to honor the fallen Soldiers whose sacrifices secured the freedom of France.



In her remarks, U.S. Ambassador to France, Denise Campbell Bauer emphasized the deep ties between the United States and France, forged through shared sacrifices and a commitment to common values.



"I am honored to represent the United States today alongside our oldest ally, to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who, 80 years ago, made the ultimate sacrifice to secure France's freedom," Bauer stated.



Reflecting on the legacy of these sacrifices, she added, "As President Biden reaffirmed in Normandy earlier this year, the United States stands united with our French, European, and global allies to defend the values our sons and daughters so selflessly defended."



Bauer also noted the emotional impact of this anniversary year, highlighting the warmth and gratitude expressed by the French people.



"Like President Biden, Americans visiting France during this 80th anniversary year have been deeply touched by the genuine affection displayed by French citizens across this nation, and remembering those who responded to their appeal for help," said Baur, underscoring the importance of passing on the lessons of history to future generations.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mike Wallace, 36th Infantry Division deputy commanding general of maneuver, shared his profound sense of honor in representing his division, which played a critical role in the liberation of France.



"I wanna thank all of you all, especially distinguished guests, the mayor of this beautiful city, ambassador, everybody that's represented here today,” said Wallace.



“It means so much to me to be a representation of the 36th Infantry Division in the great state of Texas," Wallace said.



"I was actually looking over my remarks, and I realized that they do not do justice to the awe and the honor that I feel to be up here today." said Wallace, emphasizing the importance of remembering the operations of 80 years ago, which are often forgotten back home.



"What was undertaken at the time, and what they accomplished is truly, truly incredible, from all nations that came together to free this great country from tyranny," he said, expressing his admiration for the enduring spirit of cooperation displayed by the assembled military forces.



The ceremony also resonated on a personal level for many in attendance, including Claire Giblin, the daughter of World War II veteran Allan Johnson. Giblin shared the significance of returning to France, a journey she and her father began over two decades ago.



"I always knew that it was important for my father to return to France," she said, reflecting on the reason behind their pilgrimages.



"It really became so important to him, not for riding in parades and waving, but to represent those who couldn't be here.”



Giblin expressed her gratitude to the Soldiers present at the ceremony, recognizing the demands of military service.



"I thank the Soldiers for being here. I know there's a lot of assignments, I know that there's a lot of things that they can do with their time in the military," she said.



“Now more than ever it is so important to honor the past while looking to the future.”

As the ceremony concluded, the echoes of the past reverberated through the present, reminding all in attendance of the enduring bonds of friendship and sacrifice that unite the United States and France.



“What you've done here is incredible,” said Wallace.



“ And to honor the men and women who gave their lives so many years ago so that we could be free is truly emblematic of the great sacrifice that they have made."



The event at the Rhone American Cemetery served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by so many and the enduring bonds of friendship and shared values between nations.

