PACIFIC OCEAN -- It might be a surprise to learn that though the United States Navy has a long and storied history; women weren’t allowed to serve on an aircraft carrier until 1994. So, it might be jarring to some to see that the faces of female/women sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) has increased tremendously over that time. Even more so, women in positions of leadership.



Aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), a new initiative called "Women’s Real Talk" is providing a platform for women leaders to share their insights, resources, and advice with junior woman Sailors. This initiative aims to foster an environment where ideas and support can be exchanged, making it easier for information to be shared and received.

The initiative began aboard Carl Vinson after a Sailor shared the impact of a group they had encountered at a previous command.



“A really good friend of mine, her and a master chief, introduced this on Ronald Reagan and it was called, ‘Nancy’s Real Talk,’” said Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Kendrix Mcmillian



The original program was established to honor Ronald Reagan’s wife, Nancy, spawning the name, “Nancy’s Real Talk.” The group’s purpose was to provide a safe and supportive space for woman Sailors to openly express themselves, regardless of their pay grade, nationality, origin, race, or creed.



“The group wasn’t about female empowerment,” said Mcmillian. “It was a mentorship group.”



Mcmillian’s vision led him to Command Master Chief Chaddrake Lavallais, command master chief aboard Carl Vinson. He explained to Lavallais the benefits of having the group aboard ‘America's Favorite Carrier.’

Mcmillian explained that these events provide an outlet for women to discuss issues that they may not be comfortable discussing with a man.



“A couple of my junior Sailors and female petty officers would come to me and ask me questions because they were comfortable talking to me,” said Mcmillian. “I might have the same answer that a female might have, but it just sounds different coming from [a woman] because they may have experienced it.”



After receiving approval from CMC, Mcmillian presented the idea to a group of women aboard the ship, who enthusiastically took charge. On July 17th, more than 50 woman Sailors from various ranks convened in Wardroom 3 for Carl Vinson’s first meeting known as "Women’s Real Talk." The meeting provided a platform for them to share their experiences and insights, showcasing the impactful nature of this initiative.



“I think it was amazing,” said Yeoman 1st Class Tyler Floyd. “I didn’t have an issue voicing what I had to say. It felt like a safe space.”



During the hour-long group meeting, Sailors from Carl Vinson's crew of 5,000 were able to connect with each other, bridging the gap between those who may not have previously interacted.



“The flight surgeon giving us the option to go to her; I didn’t even know who she was before yesterday,” said Floyd. “But now, it’s a resource that I now have that I didn’t 30 minutes ago.”



Command Master Chief Rachel Castillo, command master chief of Strike fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, and one of the group’s founders, is always willing to lend a hand.



“I wish we could go back 20 years ago so we could help more female Sailors,” said Castillo. “Not just female Sailors, but everybody as a whole.”



Within the group there is a wealth of life experience and technical expertise from both working in the military and civilian work force. Many women in the group have experienced in handling deployments, divorce, adoption, health, navigating male-dominated rates and dealing with challenges in the workplace. All are willing to offer support and guidance to each other.

The importance of having a diverse group of women lies in the fact that their range of experiences provides access to a wide variety of resources.



The group has valuable advice for women who may have missed the first meeting.

“Trust the system, trust us, we are here for you,” said Castillo. “We want you to be successful.”

