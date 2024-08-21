A Lifetime of Extraordinary Changes: Pat Rios' Personal Look into Women's Equality with the Navy

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | 240820-N-NC885-2001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 20, 2024) Retired Navy Cmdr. Pat...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson | 240820-N-NC885-2001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 20, 2024) Retired Navy Cmdr. Pat Rios poses for a photo onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Aug. 20, 2024. Rios' naval career highlights the strides towards equality that women within the military have made over the past 50 years. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson) see less | View Image Page

It can be hard to see the micro-progressions at any one point in time. The changes can seem so small, but they collectively begin to show the forward progression. Patricia “Pat” Rios has had a front row seat in seeing how far women have come within the U.S. military. From her days as an officer candidate in the first co-ed Officer Candidate School (OCS) class to the Navy allowing women to remain on active duty while being pregnant, her lived experience highlights the strides made within women’s equality throughout a generation.



Rios – born Patricia Barrow – grew up within the Navy community. Her father was a naval aviator and she spent her childhood in Pensacola, Florida and Virginia Beach, Virginia. She wanted to become a schoolteacher so she went to university for elementary education receiving both her bachelor’s and master’s. However, it was during her first year in the classroom that she realized teaching was not for her.



It was during that time, someone suggested she join the Air Force. Rios admits that the U.S. military was a career path she had not considered despite growing up as a military child. She politely agreed to dinner with a few female Air Force officers to discuss their experience and try on their uniform and hat.



It was then that she decided, “If I did anything, I’d join the Navy. It’s got to be Navy, or nothing.”



In September 1974 – marking 50 years ago this year – Rios joined the first co-ed class of OCS in Newport, Rhode Island. She does not remember if she and her classmates understood the significance of the class, or if the Navy had tried to make the fusion look seamless. On further reflection, she thinks that they had simply been too focused on the new demands and classes to consider they were making history.



Rios was part of 94 officer candidates, of which 36 were women. During the 19 weeks, Rios and her fellow classmates learned marching and drills, celestial navigation, engineering, firefighting and sinking ship survival skills, swimming, leadership and management, administration, and Navy regulations. They also completed their physical fitness tests and qualification with a .45 caliber pistol.



During her time at OCS, she described her prior-enlisted male classmates as extremely supportive and helpful to their female classmates, even stating that she would not “have passed engineering or celestial navigation without their guidance.”



When her class graduated and requested their first orders, many of her female classmates – Rios included – wanted sea duty.



“I remember that when we filled out our ‘dream sheets,’ many women asked for a sea duty assignment as their number one choice even though we knew there was a ban prohibiting females from serving at sea,” said Rios. “After our basic training together, we felt as competent as any of our male candidate friends who were going to their first ship.”



Rios was referring to the Congressional Mandate that stated that women were unable to make up more than 10% of the total manning, and were prohibited from serving at sea or in combat units. At that time, female officers were given the General Unrestricted Line Officer without warfare qualification (GURL) designator 1100, which was created to provide an avenue for female officers to serve in the Navy in shore-based functions. They were placed in fields like administration, personnel, political-military, logistics, communication, and shore station support. The law barring women from combatant units was repealed in 1993, and thereby, opened gender integration and opportunities for female service members of all ranks and rates.



“[As a female officer,] you were a generalist to the nth degree,” she said. “You were an 1100. Everybody knew that you could be assigned anywhere and do anything. You would have to read the books and learn something new, but you were capable of doing it.”



Rios and her classmates received their first orders to shore locations around the world, with Rios receiving orders to the Public Works Department at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota. She described arriving as a new ensign to Rota and feeling the base was expansive and wide. During this first tour, she created pamphlets for off-base family housing options and provided installation oversight on the homemade fences in base family housing. It was also during this tour that she met a young Spanish naval aviator Francisco Rios.



Rios then moved to San Diego, California where she worked on curriculum development at Fleet Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Center. During that tour, she married Francisco Rios who was attending flight training in Pensacola, Florida. They then moved to Meridian, Mississippi where she worked for Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance and Training Air Wing One Admin Office while her husband attended advanced jet training.



“We were really very lucky,” explained Rios. “We believe we were the first inter-Navy marriage, so the Navy didn’t really know what to do with us.”

These were the new challenges that Navy policymakers at that time were facing as the Navy continued to integrate females into the service – marriage, pregnancy, childcare, viable career paths, command assignments, ship retrofitting, sea-shore rotation, etc.



“[Women] Becoming operational is fabulous, but it also demands a lot of sacrifices,” said Rios. “It also presents a lot of challenges for the Navy and policy makers.”



Some of these challenges were simply due to unspecified career progression, and Rios said the Navy adapted to accommodate.



“Women had to proceed through the ranks to be able to go to war college,” said Rios. “You have to work your way up, and some things came later simply because it took longer as part of the career progression. But you [females] were allowed to do it!”



Rios found that the Navy was understanding to her personal situation and she was fortunate to be able to serve in multiple roles in Rota – bachelor officer and enlisted quarters officer, education officer, protocol and admin officer, and leadership and management education instructor – so she and her husband could live together and both serve their country.



“When I became pregnant in 1979, pregnancy was allowed, but no maternity uniform had been designed,” she said. “The Navy Exchange Manager was able to order one for me as soon as it was available, but not before I could no longer fit into my standard uniform and had to devise a temporary one of my own with a black skirt or pants and white overblouse with my officer rank on my collar.”



Nowadays, Rios is amazed at the multiple uniforms available for pregnant women within the military, even the operational uniforms.



“The Navy – and military in general – has really incorporated women,” said Rios. “It took a generation, but now you can do anything.”



When asked her favorite duty, she quickly responded her tour as the officer-in-charge of a fuel and weapons depot in Cartagena, Spain. To Rios, this role was her most operational tour.



“We had a small number of Spanish civilian and U.S. military personnel assigned to handle fuel distribution and maintenance, weapons storage, U.S. Navy and Military Sealift Command ship visits, and coordination with the Spanish Navy,” said Rios.



She enjoyed the impact she and the team had on the fleet and the community stationed there. She laughs while relaying the story of welcoming visiting ships and the crew being shocked when they realized that Cmdr. Pat Rios was a female!



For her final tour, Rios headed to Navy District Washington where she worked within the roles of admin, coordinated weekly Summer Pagent with the Navy Band events, and served as inspector general (IG). Her husband was the assistant naval attaché in Washington, D.C. with several more years to go in his career. It was then that Rios had to make the hard decision on her career.



“There were no more jobs for me here in Rota or in Spain,” she said, “so I retired from the Navy, proud to have served for almost 21 years.”



Rios decided that her family now took priority and she moved to Madrid to support her husband while he worked at a staff job. During that time, she found herself back in a school setting, where she worked as the Middle School secretary for American School of Madrid until her husband’s retirement from Spanish military service.



When asked what she would do if she was a modern female Sailor, Rios gave it some thought then responded that “she didn’t know. There are too many opportunities now.” She has no regrets.



“I love what I did,” she said. “I had a lot of good laughs, some excellent friendships and unique experiences for a female. I worked really hard, and am proud of what I was able to do in the Navy.”



While her active duty days have ended, Rios continues to contribute to the military community here in Rota. Along with a team of two other retired volunteers, the Retired Activities Office (RAO) provides information and assistance to the over 650 retirees and spouses living in the surrounding area.



Rios relishes in remaining involved in the base and Navy. She loves being able to see the tremendous impact that women are continuing to make within the military.



“I’m absolutely jealous and awed,” she said. “In awe that they are given the opportunity, and can do it. To exceed in everything. We always knew we could as women, but we just didn’t have the chance.”



