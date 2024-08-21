Don’t miss out on LA District’s health, wellness offerings

Photo By Areca Wilson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District has a gym available for employee...... read more read more Photo By Areca Wilson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District has a gym available for employee use, free of charge at its headquarters in Los Angeles. The gym has two workout areas, which are stocked with a plethora of items, including exercise bikes, treadmills, weight machines, free weights, Ping-Pong tables, punching bags and more. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

LOS ANGELES — Regular physical activity can positively affect human health. For some, this source of physical activity may come in many forms, such as daily walks in the park, dance workouts in their living room, or a swim in their apartment complex’s pool. For many, it’s a gym, but, in most cases, it costs money.



Fortunately, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District employees can sidestep these costs. Tucked away in the quiet corridors of the 14th floor at 915 Wilshire, the LA District’s gym is a convenient and free resource for employees, even during work hours.



“(Through the fitness and health program policy), everyone is entitled, with supervisor approval, to use up to 80 hours a calendar year of leave to work out, so you can use three hours a week spread out over three days,” said December Winters, USACE LA District occupational health nurse. “It really helps with your work-life balance — it is such a benefit to us, and I don’t know if a lot of people are aware of that.”



As the district’s occupational nurse, Winters runs the Medical Surveillance Program, which provides medical services to employees related to their job duties, such as the Respiratory Protection Program and Hearing Conservation Program for Operations Division employees. Another part of Winters’ duties focuses on occupational health and wellness, which provides services for all, such as the Ergonomic Program, health-focused newsletters, setting up activities such as monthly Walking Wednesdays and massages, and managing the gym.



Given that the gym is not actively monitored, members are required to sign a liability waiver before using it. The waiver can be found on the Safety Office’s SharePoint under “Health and Wellness.” The gym is “open” if the member has building access.



The gym has a treasure trove of facilities commonly found in a commercial setting. Lockers, showers, a yoga room, and a cardio and strength training area are all at employees’ disposal. Both workout areas are stocked with a plethora of items, including exercise bikes, treadmills, weight machines, free weights, Ping-Pong tables, punching bags and more. Patrons can also enjoy their workout with their favorite music or workout DVDs in the yoga room.



“It’s recommended that people do at least 150 minutes a week of cardiovascular exercise. I think working out in our gym is very important because you can get a good 30 minutes to an hour done at work using your fitness leave,” said Winters. “The gym provides a convenience for people because a lot of times, once you get home, you’re busy, so it’s really nice. It’s been studied and shown that working out really improves your quality of life and can add years to your life as well — that’s why I would very much encourage people to use the facilities.”



Looking forward, Winters hopes to establish a Wellness Committee to develop ideas to get more people involved in caring for their health. Also, in the coming fiscal year, starting twice a month, a fitness instructor will be on site, possibly more, depending on participation. The instructor will offer yoga and strength training classes for those looking to attend group-focused physical activities.



“I have an open-door policy,” said Winters. “If you have questions related to working out or how to get started or any questions about using the facility — I’m always there, so reach out to me any time.”