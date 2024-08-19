MILITARY STAR Giving Away $30,000 to Help Military Community Get ‘Home for the Holidays’

Photo By Marisa Conner | MILITARY STAR is helping members of the military community celebrate the holidays in...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | MILITARY STAR is helping members of the military community celebrate the holidays in style, with $30,000 in prizes in the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes. Cardmembers will be automatically entered when they use their MILITARY STAR twice at the Exchange and twice at the commissary between Aug. 30 and Sept. 26. Six winners—one from each branch of service—will win $5,000 cash each. Get the details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2KQ. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays, and MILITARY STAR® is working to make wishes come true in time for the season.



Six winners—one from each branch of service—will receive $5,000 cash in the seventh annual Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes.



Cardmembers will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes when they use their MILITARY STAR card twice at any military exchange (including online exchanges) and twice at any commissary between Aug. 30 and Sept. 26.



“An extra $5,000 can bring a lot of holiday cheer, especially for those traveling during the season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “MILITARY STAR knows how much members of the military community sacrifice, and hopefully this sweepstakes will brighten their holidays.”



Other benefits of the card include:

• Rewards program with unlimited 2% rewards earned on purchases.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations and participating NEX and MCX fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• 10% off first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.

• Fair and flexible terms, including one low APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.



MILITARY STAR card is available exclusively to the military community and is accepted at all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan. The first-day discount is dependent on the application being approved and is applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, see an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange