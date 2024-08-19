Civil Air Patrol Cadets Take Flight: Exploring the C-17 at the 172nd Airlift Wing

A group of Civil Air Patrol cadets from all over the state of Mississippi had the chance to visit the 172nd Airlift Wing, where they participated in an incentive flight aboard the C-17 Globemaster III on August 04, 2024. The CAP is a volunteer organization and the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. They provide emergency services, aerospace education, and youth development programs.



This event gave the cadets a first-hand look at a vital Air Force cargo aircraft and its role in military operations. 172nd Airlift Wing personnel gave valuable insights about the real-world applications of the C-17.



“We wanted to ensure our cadets got a chance to experience the C-17 firsthand,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. and Civil Air Patrol 2nd Lt. Brantly Smith, 172nd Airlift Wing Inspector General Superintendent and Assistant Commander of Cadets. “The 172nd is committed to aerospace education and engineering.”



The C-17 plays a vital role in the wing’s operations due to its versatile capabilities. For the CAP cadets, this tour provided a look into military aviation and the significance of the C-17.



"I was amazed at how many different parts the C-17 was composed of,” said Cadet Staff Sgt. Landyn Henley from the Civil Air Patrol Vicksburg Composite Squadron. “Seeing how precise everything was gave me a new appreciation for the complexity of the aircraft."



A highlight of the tour was when the cadets had the chance to sit in the flight deck during the flight. The crew showcased the advanced avionics and flight control systems that make the C-17 a high-performing aircraft. The cadets also learned about the technology pilots use to navigate and operate the C-17.



“I always enjoy seeing the faces of folks as they walk up to the jet for the first time,” said Maj. Joey Pippin, a pilot from the 183rd Airlift Squadron. “You can see how surprised people are by the size of the C-17 when they first get close. I enjoyed hearing the reactions of the cadets as they came up to the flight deck while we were air refueling. Whenever you get to see another giant airplane 50 feet in front of your face while flying, it is an awe-inspiring sight.”



In addition to exploring the flight deck, the cadets toured the cargo bay where loadmasters from the 183rd AS emphasized the importance of precision in safe transport and military logistics. The experience showed the complexity and attention to detail required in cargo-handling.



Throughout the visit, the crew members answered questions and shared their knowledge, making the experience both educational and memorable.



“I hope the cadets got a glimpse of our daily operations,” said Pippin. “They got to see how we get the airplane ready to fly. They got to see what it's like to do air refueling. I hope that seeing those operations would inspire them to want to pursue a career in aviation. The feeling of flying is unlike any other experience on this planet.”



The tour ended with a group photo in front of the C-17, capturing the excitement from the day. This experience gave the cadets a better understanding and inspiration for their future careers in aerospace. The 172nd Airlift Wing looks forward to more opportunities to educate and motivate young leaders in aviation and military service.

