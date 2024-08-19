The 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron Participates in Exercise Emerald Warrior 2024

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s, 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron worked with Air Force Special Operations Command to provide air traffic control and landing zone services during Exercise Emerald Warrior 2024, from March 2nd through March 18th, 2024.



Exercise Emerald Warrior is a training exercise sponsored by AFSOC that gives special operations forces, regular forces, and international partners realistic and high-level training to prepare them for changing global situations.



During the exercise, the 258th managed air traffic control operations at Wendover Airfield in Utah, Landing Zone Operations at Michael Army Airfield, and coordinated operations at Clover Control at Hill Air Force Base



To participate in the exercise, the 258th shipped over 36,000 pounds of equipment more than 4,000 miles from Pennsylvania to Utah and boarded a KC-135 aircraft, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, to transport 40 members.



“This exercise gave us a chance to manage tower, radar, and landing zone operations all at the same time. Our team’s ability to demonstrate agile combat skills in support of AFSOC’s mission is crucial for our future operations,” said 1st Lt. Andrew DiPietro, 258th ATCS Airfield Operations Officer. “These exercises and training opportunities give our personnel the important experience they need for future joint operations.”



The 258th ATCS was not alone during Exercise Emerald Warrior. They received help from Air National Guard units from North Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Active-Duty Air Force members assigned to Hill Air Force Base. This blend of participants demonstrates the air traffic control community’s ability to blend with other Airmen from different backgrounds and expertise to get the job done.



“Our team was able to take over the airfield from a special tactics team when we arrived at Wendover Airfield using our MSN-7 Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower. Then, we moved our operations into the restored World War II tower on the airfield. It was a wonderful team effort between our operations and maintenance sections to show what we can do,” said Senior Master Sgt. Justin Lewis, Air Traffic Superintendent.



“Our team worked with other operations at a civilian airport. It was not only good training for us but also made aircraft operations safer,” said Master Sgt. Tom Cogis, Tower Chief Controller.



For more information about the 258th ATCS, visit https://www.171arw.ang.af.mil/.

