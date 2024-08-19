Summer Sun Safety Awareness

As the temperature rises in the summer months, service members should be aware of becoming overheated when exercising outdoors.



“Members need to be safe when it comes to spending periods of time in direct sunlight,” Master Sgt. Frank Strong, 403rd Wing occupational safety manager said, “There is an app from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration-National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health called OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool. It tracks real-time heat index, hourly forecasts, location specifics, contains symptom information, and first aid information.”



Strong suggests that everyone follow these hot weather precautions:



Timing is key: It’s best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon (about noon to 3 p.m.) because the sun is usually at its strongest, putting you at higher risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay in the shade when possible

Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton, or a newer fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat and sunglasses. Before getting started, apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours.

Drink up: Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after going outside or exercising. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

Listen to your body: Take regular breaks and find some shade or a cool place, stop for a few minutes to adapt to the heat, hydrate and start again

“It’s important to know the signs and symptoms of experiencing too much heat,” said Lt. Col. Randy McKee, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron interim chief nurse.



Symptoms of heat exhaustion:



Headaches

Cool, pale and moist skin

Fast, weak pulse

Dizziness and light-headedness

Weakness or muscle cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Passing out

“If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising and cool down immediately by dousing yourself with cold water and re-hydrating,” said McKee. “You may need to seek medical attention.”



Heat stroke is a medical emergency, if you experience these symptoms call 9-1-1 and get medical attention right away.



Symptoms of heat stroke:



High body temperature (103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache, dizziness and confusion

Nausea

Passing out

When finding ways for the whole family to stay active during the high temperatures of summer, try walking, swimming, biking, skating, jumping rope, building a backyard obstacle course, or organizing a neighborhood soccer game. Even gardening, pushing a stroller or walking the dog counts.



“Remember to be heat-smart by adjusting your activity time to early morning or later in the evening can also help. If being outside is just too much on some days, find indoor locations where you can be active, such as a shopping mall, gym or community recreation center,” said Strong.

