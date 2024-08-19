Veteran giving back to community and Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

Dublin, Calif. -- Every Monday afternoon at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Chapel a little bit of help gets delivered to residents and workers at this Bay Area base, by the garrison’s Religious Services Office team.

The help is in the form of food and other perishable items, thanks to a former homeless Veteran who is giving back to the community right here in the Tri-Valley Area that surrounds PRFTA.

“I know that making ends meet is tough,” said Army Veteran Ronald (Ronnie) Forbes, who oversees the local food charity One Nation Dream Makers (ONDM), which supplies the food to PRFTA.

Forbes support to PRFTA began just three years ago when the country was in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic and hope and connection with others was at an all-time low, according to Forbes.

“It was during COVID, we were delivering food to a senior citizens organization near the base, and I kept looking across the street and my heart just bled for all of the active duty Soldiers over there who may or were struggling with food insecurity,” said Forbes.

Forbes, acted on his desire to help contacting Alameda County government officials and politicians to get a meeting with the then PRFTA Garrison Commander, Col. Serena Johnson.

“From that meeting Colonel Johnson and her command team observed our operations and we formed a partnership to start delivering boxes of food to Parks,” said Forbes.

And according to PRFTA’s Chaplain it has been a success ever since.

“Ronnie Forbes and the team at One Nation Dream Makers show up to the world as a bespoke non-profit, emanating ‘peace on earth and goodwill toward men’,” said Chaplain Rob Wilkerson Garrison Chaplain for Parks Reserve Forces Training Area.

“During our Garrison Monday Market, Ronnie and the ONDM team facilitate the loading and donation of approximately a half-ton of food each week for transport to Camp Parks.

Wilkerson said that the having a food pantry on a military base is surprising to many people but the combination of the high cost of living and the Department of Defense Cost of Living Allowance for the Bay Area makes the necessity of a food pantry obvious.

“Retirees, Service members and government service (GS) employees, along with their spouses and dependents, find the wide variety of donations to be a welcomed and significant supplement to their weekly grocery shopping,” said Wilkerson.

“Camp Parks is proud to be a partner with ONDM to serve the military community in this part of the county.”

For Forbes the need to help came during a low point in his life when he was most in need of help himself.

“I returned home from the Army with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and drinking and drug issues,” said Forbes. “I was in and out of jail and homeless because of the bad choices I had made, and God gave me a spiritual awakening. On my release from Santa Rita Jail, I came out on a mission to pay it forward to help the homeless and the hungry, to reach out and touch those who are the misfits, those who are in need in our society.”

“I really appreciate these Market Mondays,” said Jennifer, who didn’t want to give her last name. “I can come here pick up milk, or frozen meats and that’s money I can save for other things.”

“It really helps my family,” she added.

Forbes’ food support also reaches to other military communities here in Northern California with deliveries to Moffett Field in the South Bay and to Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County about 150 miles south of PRFTA. PRFTA is a subinstallation of Fort Hunter Liggett.

“Our future goals are to branch out not only for military communities here in California but to support food security issues nationwide,” said Forbes.



