DTRA Commemorates Decade Since Syrian Chemical Weapons Destruction on the Cape Ray

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency leadership attended the Chemical and Biological Weapons Elimination Showcase on August 14 in Aberdeen, Maryland, honoring the 10-year anniversary of the historic rapid destruction of the declared Syrian chemical weapons stockpile aboard the U.S. naval vessel MV Cape Ray. In recognition of this achievement, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) hosted the event. The Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Threat Reduction and Arms Control, as well as the Secretary of the Air Force gave remarks. The chemical weapons neutralization equipment originally sponsored by DTRA for the elimination of the chemical weapons stockpile was on display for all to view.



The Defense Threat Reduction Agency supported the United Nations efforts in the elimination of the most lethal declared chemical weapons possessed by the Syrian regime. Approximately 600 metric tons of Syrian chemical weapons materials were destroyed over the course of 42 days, finalizing operations on August 18, 2014, using two Field Deployable Hydrolysis Systems, sponsored by DTRA. It is crucial we continue to recognize important achievements such as this that demonstrate DTRA’s ongoing efforts to counter the spread of weapons of mass destruction around the world.



