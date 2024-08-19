Camp Zama teens give voice to top issues facing military children at annual Youth Leadership Forum

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Members of the Army Teen Panel, which represented military teens at the Youth...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Members of the Army Teen Panel, which represented military teens at the Youth Leadership Forum held June 20 through 28 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, pose for a photo at the forum. The panel included Bella Hunter, Aaliya Ismail and Emerson Moore, all students at Zama Middle High School at Camp Zama, Japan. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Three teens here served on a panel with other military children from around the world to discuss the top issues facing their unique demographic during an event in June.



Bella Hunter, Aaliya Ismail, Emerson Moore, all students at Zama Middle High School, represented both military teens in their immediate community and those throughout Japan as members of one of three Army Teen Panels, or ATPs, at the annual Youth Leadership Forum held June 20 through 28 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



The forum, which included both the ATP and an Army Leadership Forum, provided a platform for teens from various installations to discuss and propose solutions to common challenges they share. The teen panels this year primarily focused on the issues of healthy intimate boundaries, college readiness, and life skills.



The group’s role involved gathering from their peers at Camp Zama any related issues or concerns and articulating them to the nearly 50 other youths in attendance with the hope of sparking further discussion.



The diverse range of issues discussed during the panel provided Ismail, a ZMHS senior, with new insights and a broader understanding of the experiences faced by other Army-connected teens, she said.



During the official command brief held June 26, Ismail showcased the efforts and solutions she and her fellow ATP members had developed. The presentation was particularly fulfilling, she said, because it offered “a sense of achievement” and validation for the team’s hard work.



“Being able to present our top issues and potential solutions was incredibly rewarding,” Ismail said. “It was a chance to not only highlight the challenges we face, but also to suggest actionable steps toward improvement.”



Hannah Maza, director of the Camp Zama Youth Center, said the group’s dedication and composure were instrumental in the forum’s success.



“They did a phenomenal job,” Maza said. “Their ability to articulate and advocate for Camp Zama’s youth issues was impressive.”



The feedback from the forum hosts highlighted the professionalism and eloquence of the Camp Zama representatives. Despite the challenges of traveling from Japan and participating in a high-stakes environment, the Camp Zama team earned praise for their effective representation and engagement.



As the group now prepares to brief Camp Zama leadership on the common challenges and proposed solutions, Ismail said she remains optimistic about the impact of the panel’s efforts.



“I hope our work here leads to tangible changes and helps foster a stronger sense of community and support among youth in Camp Zama,” Ismail said.



The forum not only offered Ismail and her peers a platform to voice their concerns, but also provided them with valuable experiences and lasting connections with other Army youth from around the globe, she said.