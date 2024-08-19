NAVWAR charges full speed ahead to bring unprecedented technical capability afloat and ashore

Photo By Lily Chen | Information Systems Technicians Ashton Brandt and Brett Norton, top to bottom, install...... read more read more Photo By Lily Chen | Information Systems Technicians Ashton Brandt and Brett Norton, top to bottom, install the Starlink and Kymeta terminals on USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) to receive satellite signal for Sailor Edge Afloat and Ashore (SEA2). SEA2 is a new technical capability created with Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) to provide high-speed internet access aboard U.S. Navy ships by utilizing low-orbit satellites. see less | View Image Page

For a Sailor deployed out to sea for months at a time, keeping up with the rest of the world by staying connected with friends and family can prove to be a challenge. Completing vital job tasks like operating combat, navigational or communications systems with poor connectivity is hindered as well. Much of modern life, both personal and professional, requires a constant and reliable Internet connection, especially when performing secure functions aboard a Naval warship.



Now, thanks to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s (NAVWAR) involvement in bringing increased connectivity to ships and shore sites, it has become a reality. Known as Sailor Edge Afloat and Ashore, or SEA2, this new functionality utilizes low-orbit satellites to bring high-speed Internet capability to ships and shore sites. What started as the passion project of Cmdr. Kevin White, a combat systems officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), has turned into a sweeping new system with applications across the entire Navy.



Before SEA2, ship communications have relied upon Department of Defense (DOD) satellites for the past 30 years. These six satellites were roughly 22,300 miles away in geostationary orbit and provided a footprint on Earth the size of a hemisphere, resulting in slow data rates as the signal traveled up to the satellite and back down to its final destination. In contrast, recent technological developments with low-orbit satellites like Starlink and OneWeb have made them a more viable and accessible option. Sitting between 375 to 750 miles above Earth and numbering around 7,000 currently in orbit, they could provide a much faster and more reliable connection if appropriately utilized.



The need for increased connectivity was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March 2020 when ships were unable to perform port calls due to country restrictions, thus severing their connection to the rest of the world. Better and more reliable Internet access would mitigate the issues that arise from less frequent interactions with external sources.



In order to utilize low-orbit satellites for a naval ship’s needs, three key objectives needed to be achieved: laser crosslink capability so satellites could communicate with each other, a downlink for shore sites to connect to the Internet and a mobility code so a ship’s terminal could remain connected to a satellite even as it traverses an ocean.



Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I), headquartered at NAVWAR, was tasked to develop the capabilities to overcome those three obstacles through its PMW 170 Communications and Global Positioning System Navigation program office. The connection established by PMW 170 is known as STtNG, or Satellite Terminal (transportable) Non-Geostationary, which allows ships’ tactical feeds to gain secure access to low-orbit satellites. It provides a midline level of throughput, about 30 to 50 megabits per second. From there, the bandwidth was scaled up by connecting multiple Starlink antennas to achieve the objective of one gigabit per second.



With support from NAVWAR’s Digital Engineering office and PEO Digital Research, Development, Test & Evaluation (RDT&E), SEA2 was officiated 20 times faster than any other program in the past. A noteworthy accomplishment was SEA2’s cybersecurity certification, which has never been done before. Previous internet solutions had no full authority to operate and were only tolerated.



“This is a once in a lifetime transformation for the warfighter, and we are pressing to deliver it to the fleet as fast and aggressively as possible. We are also focusing on getting the maximum value from this capability in parallel with delivering it,” said Rob Wolborsky, chief engineer at NAVWAR. “It will be a leap forward in quality of service afloat for both quality of life and work. The sky, or even better space, is the limit to what can and will be done with this capability once we get it into the hands of our warfighters.”



Both retired NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small and Wolborsky were instrumental in implementing SEA2 at the achieved speed. “I’m underscoring the monumental value Mr. Wolborsky provided by giving us access to resources that enabled a path to achieve our cybersecurity authority to operate,” said White. “Normally, such a process takes years, but with his help, roadblocks to achieve a hardened system were cleared in a matter of months. Rear Adm. Small also encouraged a culture of disruption and creativity to fight back against the typical slow-going process of accreditation.”



While the basis of SEA2 was achievable from a technical standpoint after a few months of testing in 2022, it was only accredited with adequately navigating the acquisition process, which involves managing and procuring investments in technologies, programs, and product support. As an acquisition command focusing on capable and secure communications, NAVWAR’s technical authority and expertise in that field was leveraged to fill in the gaps and make SEA2 operable and safe to the DOD’s standards. With support from NAVWAR and PEO Digital, the program went from initial authority to test to full accreditation in five months.



“The way I see it, SEA2 is about making capability available to everyone in the Fleet, as far to the edge as possible. My role during this entire process was supporting the team behind the program, giving them free rein to get after whatever they needed,” said Small. “They just went after it instead of talking about it, which I loved. Once the project came across my desk, my contribution was authorizing it, which was the easiest decision to make because I’m a big proponent of anything that supports Sailors and Marines and keeps them at the center of the conversation.”



There are currently plans in motion that utilize SEA2’s increased speed and functionality to continue improving tactical advantage, like Flank Speed Edge, a cloud system capable of transferring terabytes of data from the cloud to users aboard a ship. In the meantime, SEA2 is entirely up and running on Abraham Lincoln and has completely revolutionized what life at sea means. Sailors’ morale and work output have been bolstered by the fast, stable, and secure connection it provides. A new Internet culture has also been developed, centered around the safe and healthy consumption of Wi-Fi aboard an active warship. This past February, during the testing phase of SEA2, a Super Bowl watch party was held live, which had never been done before.



“We want to escape the mindset that SEA2 is only for tactical use. Right now, it’s all about getting the best out of our Sailors by keeping them connected to home in a way they’re used to and giving them the tools to do their jobs more effectively,” said White. “If we give them a better system to do that work and eventually incorporate more tactical capabilities, we can create a huge tactical advantage.”



What started as a passion project to solve a significant gap in the Fleet became a widespread solution by utilizing NAVWAR and industry best practices to put together a cohesive, scalable package and cause groundbreaking change in the Navy. Currently, SEA2 is on the cusp of being available on every Navy ship and more shore sites as well.



"Our Sailors demand resilient and lethal capabilities from seabed to space. In a collaborative effort between Sailors and the acquisition community, we spotted innovation at the edge, for the edge, and moved out at a pace to scale data-driven impact,” said Justin Fanelli, technical director of PEO Digital and acting chief technology officer of the Department of the Navy. “Warfighters improving warfighting and acquisition adopting and supporting to make this happen represents design thinking on operational problems with faster positive outcomes. Significant jump in connectivity with user satisfaction and operational resilience increases have helped adoption and further scaling opportunities in the future. This digital maritime force is charging full speed ahead."



